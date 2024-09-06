As Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off, Fantasy Football managers are scrambling to finalize their rosters. Sure, quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers tend to dominate the early rounds of fantasy drafts. However, the tight end position is often overlooked. Yet, a reliable tight end can be the difference between a playoff berth and a frustrating fantasy season. With that in mind, let's dive into the rankings for Week 1 and break down the players you should have your eyes on.

A new wave of ultra-athletic tight ends is taking over the league. Traditionally, it was rare for tight ends to make a significant impact in fantasy football. However, that trend has been shattered. Kyle Pitts made a notable debut in his rookie season (despite being overshadowed by his recent struggles), and Sam LaPorta set records as a rookie last year. Players like Trey McBride and Dalton Kincaid also made immediate contributions for their teams. With the position becoming deeper than ever, fantasy managers face tougher choices this season. Keep in mind, the rankings below are strictly for Week 1.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 1 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

The tight end position is deeper than in previous years. Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce, however, still stand in a class of their own. Kelce actually just played in Week 1, putting up 34 yards on three catches. As for LaPorta, expect him to be heavily involved in what should be a high-scoring affair between the Rams and Lions.

Emerging talents like McBride and Kincaid are also knocking on the door of the elite tier. Both players should take significant strides this season. While they aren’t on the same level as Kelce or LaPorta just yet, it wouldn’t be a shock to see one or both of them reach that status as the season progresses.

Other Top Picks

A veteran like David Njoku could be a solid pick for 2024. He is coming off a career-best season in 2023. In PPR leagues, his value is boosted by his pass-catching ability. However, Njoku's 2023 season had two very different halves. He was highly productive with veteran QB Joe Flacco, but he struggled to perform at the same level with Deshaun Watson under center. As Watson is set to start in 2024, Njoku’s success will depend on their chemistry. The hope is that with a full offseason together, Njoku and Watson can build a better connection.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 1 (2024)

Taysom Hill is an intriguing sleeper option. Known for his versatility, Hill can line up as a quarterback, running back, or tight end. This gives him the rare potential to throw, run, and catch for touchdowns in a single game. Yes, his exact role in the Saints' offense remains unclear. However, head coach Dennis Allen continues to praise his utility. If you’ve already completed your draft and Hill is available, he’s worth a pickup.

Another sleeper to keep an eye on is Tyler Conklin. He has been quietly consistent over the past three seasons, with exactly 87 targets in each. Sure, that number ranked 13th among tight ends last year. Still, Conklin’s situation has improved significantly with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. Known for involving his tight ends in the offense, Rodgers could lean on Conklin as a reliable safety valve.

Fantasy Football Busts – Week 1 (2024)

On the flip side, one player you may want to avoid in Week 1 is Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth. Despite past solid production, the signs for 2024 point toward a downturn. He has Freiermuth been losing snaps to the promising rookie Darnell Washington. In addition, there are concerns he could be used primarily as a blocker this season. Arthur Smith’s usage of Kyle Pitts as a blocker last year serves as a cautionary tale. Freiermuth could face a similar situation in 2024.

Injury Concerns

The most significant injury news heading into Week 1 involves TJ Hockenson. The star tight end tore his ACL at the end of last season. Yes, he's expected to return at some point in 2024. However, there is no firm timetable for his comeback.

Lastly, Hunter Henry of the Patriots was dealing with a foot injury that initially put his Week 1 availability in doubt. Fortunately, Henry has returned to practice this week and should be ready to go against the Cincinnati Bengals. That said, his role in New England's offense remains to be seen.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 1 Tight End Rankings

1. Sam LaPorta, DET vs. LAR

2. Travis Kelce, KC vs. BAL

3. Trey McBride, ARI @ BUF

4. Dalton Kincaid, BUF vs. ARI

5. David Njoku, CLE vs. DAL

6. Evan Engram, JAC @ MIA

7. George Kittle, SF vs. NYJ

8. Kyle Pitts, ATL vs. PIT

9. Jake Ferguson, DAL @ CLE

10. Mark Andrews, BAL @ KC

11. Brock Bowers, LV @ LAC

12. Dalton Schultz, HOU @ IND

13. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. GB

14. Hunter Henry, NE @ CIN

15. Taysom Hill, NO vs. CAR