Week 1 was a disappointing open to the season for NFL tight ends. With Fantasy Football studs Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews both out due to injury, only four tight ends finished with 10 or more points in PPR leagues — with just one (TJ Hockenson) — rostered in more than 5 percent of leagues on ESPN. Both players are still question marks heading into Week 2, which means many fantasy owners will once again be scrambling to find suitable streaming options at the position.

Here are some tight ends worth picking up for fantasy football in Week 2, plus a few who should be avoided. (Note, all of the picks made in this article are based on PPR (points per reception scoring.)

TEs to Start in Week 2

Lions' Sam LaPorta (vs. Seahawks)

Rookie Sam LaPorta had a solid showing in his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, hauling in all five of his targets and picking up 39 yards. He will have a much more favorable matchup in Week 2, as the Lions face off against a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends a season ago. With a dearth of tight ends to choose from this week, LaPorta is worth a look as a pass-catcher in the promising Lions offense.

Commanders' Logan Thomas (vs. Broncos)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas emerged as the top target for new quarterback Sam Howell in the season opener, leading all players on the team with eight targets. While he only hauled in four of those passes, earning that many looks in an offense with talented receivers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson is certainly a promising development.

The Commanders face the Denver Broncos this week, a defense that gave up the second-most receptions to tight ends in 2022. Plug Thomas into your lineups this week if you are still looking for cover for Kelce or Andrews.

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (vs. Jets)

Wet conditions and a lopsided win mean that Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson only finished with two catches for 11 yards in Week 1, but the young tight end is still a trustworthy fantasy option moving forward. He was the target for seven of Dak Prescott's 24 pass attempts (three more than any other Dallas player) and he will go up a New York Jets defense that, while impressive against the Buffalo Bills — still gave up seven receptions to Buffalo tight ends.

An improved QB-to-TE connection in Dallas makes Jake Ferguson a strong play in Week 2.

TEs to Sit in Week 2

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Panthers' Hayden Hurst (vs. Saints)

The New Orleans Saints completely shut down the Tennessee Titans' weak passing attack in the season opener, picking off Ryan Tannehill three times and allowing a completion rate of less than 50 percent. New Orleans also held Tennessee tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo — who led all rookie tight ends with 450 receiving yards last season — without a reception.

The Carolina Panthers' passing game was similarly anemic, as rookie QB Bryce Young only managed 146 yards in the air on 30 attempts. Tight end Hayden Hurst led the way with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, but three other Panthers also had at least five targets. Hurst was a surprising star in Week 1, but steer away from Carolina's unproven aerial attack in Week 2 against a stout NOLA secondary.

Patriots' Hunter Henry (vs. Dolphins)

The surprising fantasy leader among tight ends in Week 1 this year was Hunter Henry, who put up 16.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues to open up the season. The Patriots were surprisingly prolific in the air, as Mac Jones attempted a career-high 54 pass attempts. Though the upcoming matchup against the Dolphins has the potential to be favorable, do not expect similar production from Henry in Week 2.

The Pats will likely welcome back number two wideout DeVante Parker, plus backup tight end Mike Gesicki also hauled in three passes (only two fewer than Henry) in the season-opener. Henry's Week 1 TD inflated his fantasy score, so don't mistake his 2023 debut for a breakout game.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts (vs. Packers)

After a breakout rookie year in 2021, fantasy managers have been begging for consistent production from Kyle Pitts ever since. With Desmond Ridder under center, it is difficult to see Pitts becoming a worthwhile fantasy option moving forward. The Falcons threw the ball just 18 times last week, with Pitts only earning three targets.

This was the first time that Ridder and Pitts have seen the field together in a regular season game, so until they are able to establish that chemistry, it is better to keep Pitts on the bench in Fantasy Football.