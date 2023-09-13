The Kansas City Chiefs lost a Week 1 game for the first time since 2014 last Thursday night — albeit without two key players in Chris Jones and Travis Kelce.

That likely won't be the case for Week 2 as the Chiefs head to Jacksonville to play Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Andy Reid confirmed on Wednesday that Jones would practice and suit up against the Jags.

Kelce, who missed Week 1 due to a hyperextension — his first man game missed to injury in a decade — is also making positive strides in his recovery.

“TE Travis Kelce [knee] will practice in a limited capacity, as he makes progress from his bone bruise,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

The defending champions had won eight straight regular-season openers, tied for the fifth longest streak of the Super Bowl era, heading into a Week 1 showdown with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

But it was the Lions who came out on top, edging their fellow AFC dwellers 21-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

The last time the Chiefs lost in Week 1 was back in 2014, when Alex Smith was the quarterback. The team fell 26-10 to the Tennessee Titans in a game that was played before Patrick Mahomes had even made his college debut at Texas Tech.

With the additions of Chris Jones and presumably Travis Kelce to the depleted roster, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get back in the win column with a roster closer to the one that captured Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.