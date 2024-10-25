Tight ends have confounded fantasy football managers all season long. With all-time greats struggling and rookies shining, it’s hard to find the right player to put in your lineup. We’re here to help make sure you win your Week 8 matchup, as the playoffs are getting closer. We’ll dive into our Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are surprisingly no bye weeks in Week 8. Every team is playing which means you must have the best possible tight end locked into your lineup. There also are not many injuries, as George Kittle and David Njoku have been back for a while now. This might be the healthiest position in the league and with the variance at tight end, the choice is important.

Before you make your final moves, let’s look at the Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em

Week 8 fantasy football tight end start ’em

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay (v Atlanta)

The Buccaneers lost Chris Godwin and Mike Evans last week to serious injuries. Godwin may be out for the season, so turning Cade Otton into a red-zone weapon is key. This is a massive game for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, as the fate of the NFC South may be decided. A big game from Otton would be huge for Tampa and fantasy football managers.

Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers (v New Orleans)

On Monday night, the Chargers leaned on tight end Will Dissly to move the ball down the field. While the Cardinals still won the game, it showed another part of the Greg Roman offense being unlocked. Roman turned Mark Andrews into a star in Baltimore and could be doing the same with Dissly in LA. Expect the Chargers to roll on Sunday and Dissly to make fantasy football managers very happy.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh (v New York Giants)

The change from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson worked perfectly for the Steelers last week. Tight end Pat Freiermuth had a big game and should continue that against the Giants. While New York has been a much better road team, their most recent performances show a tired defense and brutal offense. The Steelers should take advantage on Monday night.

Start ‘Em: Mark Andrews, BAL (@ CLE), Zach Ertz, WSH (v CHI), Sam LaPorta, DET (v TEN)

Week 8 tight end sit ’em

Jake Ferguson, Dallas (@ San Francisco)

While Jake Ferguson is supposed to be one of the best tight ends in the league, the Cowboys offense has not allowed him to shine this year. Dallas has been crushed in their home games and has not scored a ton of points in their wins. The 49ers’ defense has been solid this year and should lock up a confused Cowboys offense. Fantasy football managers should shy away from Ferguson.

Jonnu Smith, Miami (v Arizona)

Tua Tagovailoa’s return puts plenty of Dolphins players back in the fantasy football rotation. While you should roll with Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle, stay away from Jonnu Smith. The veteran had a big game last week but will likely not see many targets with the return of Tua. Fantasy football managers can find better options than Smith.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (@ New England)

Aaron Rodgers had his Tyler Conklin game against the Patriots earlier this season. That was before Davante Adams came to town and now, he is going to be a massive target. Don’t expect Conklin to get many red-zone looks in this game or any game that Adams and Garrett Wilson are playing. Fantasy football managers are better off staying away from Conklin.

Sit ‘Em: Dalton Schultz, HOU (v IND), Noah Fant, SEA (v BUF), Brenton Strange, JAX (v GB)