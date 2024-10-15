The New York Jets have had an eventful last couple of weeks. First they fired head coach Robert Saleh, then dropped a close game to the Bills on Monday Night Football. New York responded to Monday's loss by making a big trade, acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Raiders. It should be no surprise that his new QB has plenty of good things to say about him.

Aaron Rodgers gushed about how excited he is to play with Davante Adams again on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I love Davante Adams and he's a phenomenal player and a dear friend,” Rodgers said. “I heard the news at about 12:45 last night.”