Tight ends continue to confound fantasy football managers every week. Our previous rankings show that some of those guys shined and some flopped. The matchups are getting more important in your league and making the right choice is important to making the playoffs. We'll help with those decisions in our Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Everyone is available this week at the tight-end position. There are no byes in Week 8 and few injuries to speak of. TJ Hockensen may even return from an ACL injury on Thursday night for the Vikings. He is not on the rankings yet because his status is still unknown. Dallas Goedert remains in the rankings after his surprising scratch against the Giants.

Before you stalk the waiver wire and set your lineup, check out our Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 8

A rookie has taken the top spot in the tight-end rankings. Brock Bowers has been excellent this season and continues to rack up incredible yardage for the Raiders. After they traded Davante Adams, Bowers became the top target for whoever the quarterback is. Even constant switches between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew have not slowed them down. Expect massive fantasy football numbers from Bowers for years to come.

The Cardinals' offense did not show much of anything in their Monday night win over the Chargers, including Trey McBride. He still has three straight weeks over 10 PPR points and should have another. While the 24-year-old has not scored a touchdown yet, his target share means that he does not need to in the current fantasy football tight-end landscape. He won't slow down against the Dolphins in Week 8.

Jake Ferguson is back in the number three spot after the Cowboys took their bye week. There is no more important game on the schedule than 49ers-Cowboys, as both teams are floundering. Ferguson vs George Kittle might be the matchup that decides the game. The younger Ferguson must show up for this game.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 8

The Ravens have been a dominant offense all season. In the last two weeks, that has finally included Mark Andrews, who has caught three touchdowns since a slow start. He has become a bigger red-zone target than Isaiah Likely which makes him a better fantasy football option. If Andrews is still available in your league, go and pick him up. If you have Likely, it might be time to switch up your tight end strategy.

Zach Ertz is quietly having one of the best seasons of any tight end in football this year. The Commanders signed the veteran to be an outlet for rookie Jayden Daniels and it has worked perfectly. He scored another touchdown on Sunday and fantasy football managers should expect him to score another this week.

Cade Otton has been a disappointment overall this season but shined in Tampa Bay's Monday night loss. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out this week with injuries, it is Otton's time to shine again. Expect Baker Mayfield to target his tight end more this week than at any point this season. Fantasy football managers should track his growth this season for the stretch run.

Bust tight ends for Week 8

Colby Parkinson helped Matthew Stafford and the Rams stay on track early this season. With Cooper Kupp back and Puka Nacua on the way, his targets will decrease starting on Thursday. If you have Parkinson, keep him for now as Nacua is still not playing. Once he does come back, it might be time to unseat Parkinson as your fantasy football tight end.

Will Dissly was the story of Monday night's loss for the Chargers. He led the team in targets, yards, and catches but that will likely not repeat itself in Week 8. When Quentin Johnston comes back, he will be the guy who gets the most targets for the Chargers. While there is no guarantee that is this week, you likely don't have Dissly on your team so don't grab him now.

Jonnu Smith is the tight end for the Miami Dolphins but you likely did not remember that because he has been quiet this year. Don't expect that to change with the return of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. There are bona fide stars on the Dolphins' offense who will command targets in their first game out of hibernation. Smith is not one of them and will not be a fantasy football option.

Rankings are for PPR Leagues (standard rankings in parentheses)

Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Mark Andrews, BAL (@ CLE)

14. (13) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ TEN)

13. (14) Pat Friermuth, PIT (v NYG)

12. (12) Cole Kmet, CHI (@ WSH)

11. (11) Travis Kelce, KC (@ LV)

10. (8) David Njoku, CLE (v BAL)

9. (10) Zach Ertz, WSH (v CHI)

8. (9) Tucker Kraft, GB (@ JAX)

7. (7) Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ TB)

6. (6) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ SEA)

5. (4) Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ CIN)

4. (5) George Kittle, SF (v DAL)

3. (2) Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ SF)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (@ MIA)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LV (v KC)