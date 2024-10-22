The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but the injuries to wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin loom large. Many questioned Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles for leaving Chris Godwin in the game during the waning minutes before he suffered his seemingly significant injury, but he stood by the decision.

“He's a player, we're trying to win the ball game,” Todd Bowles said. “I mean, we were still down 10 we're trying to get extra points and kick another onside kick, it just happened. With Mike (Evans) going down we didn't have that many receivers left as it was, so we play what we got.”

The Buccaneers were down 10 and trying to score to potentially set up an onside kick to get the ball back and tie or win the game. Tampa Bay had recovered one earlier in the fourth quarter. Bowles is not second guessing the decision to leave Godwin in the game.

“You could say that because he got hurt, we don't second guess, we got our guys, we're playing everybody we got,” Bowles said. “It's unfortunate he got hurt and we feel bad about that, but he's a football player and he wanted to be in the game. Just like Baker (Mayfield) and everybody else wanted to be in the game. … I do protect my players all the time. It has nothing to do with why we left him in the ball game. We still had a shot to score some points and win the ball game. It happens. It happens in football.”

Tampa Bay will seemingly be without Mike Evans and Godwin in the next game, which is a crucial one in the NFC South against the Atlanta Falcons.

Injury updates on Buccaneers' Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Evans seemingly reaggravated the hamstring injury that he had been dealing with during the week for the Buccaneers, so that could be something that keeps him out for multiple weeks. Godwin has an MRI scheduled, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As Pelissero noted, the trade deadline is approaching in a few weeks, so the Buccaneers could find some reinforcements at wide receiver in the short-term. Hopefully, Evans will not be out for too long, and Godwin's injury does not end his season. At 4-3, the Buccaneers still have a chance to contend this season, but the injuries to Evans and Godwin are tough blows.