The fantasy football season has turned the corner and we are heading down the stretch. While the wide receiver landscape is ever-changing, you must get those decisions right to win your league. We have got you covered with some rankings and now with the Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Bye weeks are not terribly significant for wide receivers this week. The 49ers and Steelers are solid offenses but do not have great wide receiver options in fantasy football. You'll have to store George Pickens, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and the rest of their teammates on the bench this week. Tee Higgins was downgraded to doubtful, Brian Thomas Jr is out, and DK Metcalf may not play as well.

With all of those players up in the air, the decision at wide receiver is very important. Make sure you make the right on by consulting our Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver start 'em

DeAndre Hopkins, KC (v TB)

The first game of the DeAndre Hopkins era was pretty quiet for the former All-Pro. He had two receptions for 29 yards and did not hit the end zone. After a full week, plus an extra day, to learn the playbook, he should be a big part of the offense on Monday night. The Buccaneers' defense was not great against the Falcons and the Chiefs should take advantage. Expect big fantasy football numbers from Hopkins.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ CLE)

The search for Justin Herbert's favorite target may finally be over. Rookie Ladd McConkey scored the second-most PPR points among wide receivers last week because of his two touchdowns. The Browns' defense is beaten up with injuries and will be ripe for the taking. Meanwhile, the Chargers offense is beginning to find their stride. McConkey should score again for fantasy football managers this week.

Josh Downs, IND (v MIN)

Josh Downs is a very athletic wide receiver who loves catching the ball from Joe Flacco. He put up over 20 points with Anthony Richardson as the quarterback last week and should dominate in fantasy football this week. The Colts have a tough matchup against the Vikings but Brian Flores' defense has faltered in the past few weeks. Expect big numbers from Downs on Sunday night.

Start ‘Em: Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ BAL), Jayden Reed, GB (v DET), Calvin Ridley, TEN (v NE)

Week 9 wide receiver sit 'em

Jerry Jeudy, CLE (v LAC)

The Browns' offense was revitalized last Sunday with Jameis Winston at quarterback. They beat their rival Baltimore Ravens at home and have another home game with momentum. Don't expect a similar result against a much better defense in the Los Angeles Chargers. Jeudy is the top wide receiver but is not a great fantasy football option.

Jalen McMillan, TB (@ KC)

With the injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, the Buccaneers are leaning on Jalen McMillan to be their top wide receiver. While he might be a solid number three, he has not proven he can carry their passing attack. Don't lock him into your fantasy football lineup, especially against a strong Chiefs defense. There are plenty of better options on your waiver wire than McMillan.

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (v WSH)

The Giants have a superstar wide receiver in Malik Nabers but have not developed Wan'Dale Robinson in the same way. The third-year player is claimed in over 60% of ESPN leagues despite only having two 15-point games. Don't think that will change this week, as the Giants' offensive line is still riddled with injuries and the Commanders have all the momentum in the world. This is not the week to lock Robinson into your fantasy football lineup.

Sit ‘Em: Dionte Johnson, BAL (v DEN), Rome Odunze, CHI (@ ARI), Noah Brown, WSH (@ NYG)