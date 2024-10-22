The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be severely shorthanded in the coming weeks but Todd Bowles does not believe they need to pursue a trade to make up for their losses. The head coach seemingly shut down the notion to the media hours after the team confirmed Chris Godwin's MRI results.

Instead of entering the trade market, Bowles said he feels “comfortable with the guys in the building,” per Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The team could still make a move before the upcoming November trade deadline, but it appears they will enter Week 8 with a next-man-up mentality.

Godwin suffered the worse injury of the two in the final minute of the team's Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens. A tackle from linebacker Roquan Smith forced him to be carted off the field with what would later be confirmed as a dislocated ankle. The star slot receiver will require surgery that the team announced would likely be season-ending.

Mike Evans entered Week 7 with lingering issues but re-aggravated his hamstring during the game. The 31-year-old was visibly hobbled throughout and caught just one pass in the contest: a 25-yard touchdown. After the game, reports stated that Evans is expected to be out until the team's bye week in Week 11. However, he has yet to be ruled out for Week 8.

Buccaneers' current roster without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Entering the 2024 season, the Buccaneers had a legitimate case for having the best receiver duo between Evans and Godwin but will now be without either player for the coming weeks. The injuries leave Tampa Bay severely limited at receiver, especially if they choose not to seek external options.

Without either of their two star pass-catchers, rookie Jalen McMillan is the only remaining starter. McMillan has just six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on the year. The team's top available receiver is tight end Cade Otton who is currently third on the team behind Evans and Godwin in targets and receiving yards. Otton's 27 catches on the year is second on the Buccaneers through six games, behind just Godwin.

In terms of wide receivers, Tampa Bay's next-best available receiving yards leader is veteran Sterling Shepard. The former New York Giant will likely step up in Godwin's place in the slot with second-year wideout Trey Palmer the top option to supplant Evans on the outside.

Assuming Evans is out, McMillan, Palmer and Shepard are currently the team's only healthy receivers on the active roster. Rakim Jarrett and Kameron Johnson are already on injured reserve and will likely soon be joined by Godwin. According to the team website, Marquez Callaway, Tanner Knue and Ryan Miller are the three receivers on Tampa Bay's practice squad.