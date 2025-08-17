The New Orleans Saints opened their preseason campaign with a 27-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on August 10, 2025, a scoreline that never tells the full story of an exhibition matchup. With starters limited and jobs up for grabs across the roster, several roster hopefuls seized their opportunity to shine, even in defeat. Whether it was displaying poise under pressure, answering depth questions, or showcasing versatility, these performances offered promise for a team in transition under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

Let’s break down three Saints players who boosted their standing as roster battles heat up.

Tyler Shough: Quarterback Impresses in Pro Debut

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough saw extended time after Spencer Rattler and made a strong case for the starting role. Despite tough circumstances, Shough finished 15-of-22 for 165 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown strike to Mason Tipton that reignited the Saints offense in the third quarter. While he did throw a pick-six to Chargers rookie Eric Rogers, Shough bounced back with notable resilience, commanding the two-minute drill at the end of the first half and showing off his arm strength and poise.

Every play from Tyler Shough’s preseason debut with the Saints⚜️ against the Chargers pic.twitter.com/RnRuCDf5bg — westsidephilosophy (@westsidephilos1) August 11, 2025

Shough's willingness to push the ball downfield, coupled with his accuracy and quick decision-making, stood out, even while dealing with a shaky offensive line and limited weapons. The rookie showed mental fortitude, continuing to attack after his interception and managing the game's tempo. While some rookie mistakes surfaced—as expected—Shough’s ability to respond positively matters most. With the Saints taking a long look at their quarterback room, Shough’s competitive attitude and on-field production give him a clear edge in the battle for a roster spot and possibly the backup QB job.

Mason Tipton: Wide Receiver Shows Big Play Ability

Among the wide receivers vying for a spot, Mason Tipton delivered one of the Saints’ highlights of the evening—a 54-yard touchdown catch that electrified both sideline and fans. Tipton exploited soft coverage and accelerated away from defenders, turning a good throw from Shough into a spectacular score. His ability to separate against the Chargers’ secondary and make a significant play after the catch was the exclamation point on a strong preseason showing.

DEEP THREAT. Former @yalefootball star Mason Tipton hauled in a 54-yard touchdown for the @Saints. 🌿🏈 pic.twitter.com/k8HVbLVauO — Ivy League (@IvyLeague) August 10, 2025

Tipton displayed versatility going beyond just route-running, showing willingness on special teams and fighting for yardage on short receptions. More than pure speed, it's Tipton’s football IQ and understanding of coverage that impressed coaches. His performance suggests he can contribute both as a situational deep threat and as a reliable target on third down. With injuries affecting depth at receiver and open competition for the last couple of spots, Tipton’s explosive play may have just pushed him closer to a place on the 53-man roster.

Isaiah Stalbird: Linebacker Provides Depth and Energy

Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, an undrafted rookie, came in with minimal fanfare but left with coaches and analysts buzzing about his active, disruptive play. Stalbird was consistently around the ball in the second half, blowing up running lanes and contributing a tackle for loss that sparked momentum for the defense. He succeeded in coverage as well, making sound tackles in open space and keeping Chargers backs contained.

Stalbird’s best attributes—instincts, quickness, and relentless pursuit—were obvious throughout his preseason snaps. He played with visible urgency, fighting for every play and proving to be assertive against the run. It’s the kind of effort Saints defensive coaches covet from depth linebackers, especially on special teams and sub-packages. While Stalbird faces a crowded position group, his combination of athleticism and motor positions him to stick with the team, either as a reserve linebacker or a key contributor on special teams.

Saints LB Isaiah Stalbird timing up an A-gap blitz & hitting home💥 South Dakota State product. 🐇 #Saints pic.twitter.com/KWKLTNDxhW — Last of the Fullbacks (@TheLastFullback) August 13, 2025

For New Orleans, preseason is all about unearthing contributors who can fill out the roster and step up in the regular season. Rattler’s outing was serviceable, but Shough’s gritty performance and impressive recovery after a costly interception provided hope for the future. Tipton’s explosive play ability fills a need in a Saints receiving corps that has lacked downfield threats since the departure of veteran stars. Meanwhile, Stalbird’s effort and versatility provide depth at linebacker and special teams—a longstanding need.

Yes, the Saints were outplayed overall, with penalties and protection issues plaguing Moore’s debut. But for Shough, Tipton, and Stalbird, the loss came with increased stock as they compete for a spot in the NFL. Their performances will be scrutinized as final cuts approach, and continued contributions in practice and upcoming preseason games could cement their future in New Orleans.

Watch for these three as the Saints prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars and finalize their roster: their upward trajectory offers optimism, even amidst preseason adversity.