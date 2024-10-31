As injuries and bye weeks continue to ravage fantasy football wide receivers, your decisions are becoming more important. The playoffs are sneaking up and you have to make sure your lineup is dialed in. We've got you covered in an action-packed Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

The bye weeks wipe out the 49ers and Steelers after big wins from both. With so many injuries in San Francisco, that likely does not impact many fantasy managers. Only George Pickens should be affected this week. Injuries, however, are a different story. Stefon Diggs is out for the season, Nico Collins remains on the shelf, but Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are back. DK Metcalf's status is unknown, so he remains off the list this week.

Before Week 9 kicks off, make sure you check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 9

Justin Jefferson remains in our top spot. Despite two losses by the Vikings, he has put up two 20-point performances since the bye week. Even with the poor play by the rest of the team, Jefferson has dominated in fantasy football. That should continue against the Colts on Sunday night. Indy has a solid defense but they will be no match for the best wideout in the game.

After a poor start to the year, Ja'Marr Chase has dominated the recent weeks. Even as the Bengals flounder in the AFC playoff race, the wide receiver has put up great fantasy football numbers. Cincy should dominate this week's game against the Raiders and that will include Chase. Even if Tee Higgins is back, expect Chase to pile up the points.

The Cowboys have been a disappointing team this season. The offense can't get rolling, the defense is riddled with injuries, and they are under .500. Ceedee Lamb finally broke out in Week 8, scoring over 40 points in their loss to the 49ers. While the season may be slipping away from Dallas, their top receiver is still a great fantasy football option.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 9

Josh Downs has been fantastic with Joe Flacco as his quarterback. He had over 15 points in each of the three games that Flacco has played so far. He even dominated last week with Anthony Richardson, putting up 26 points. The Colts made a quarterback switch ahead of this week's game, so the veteran is back under center. Expect Downs to put up solid fantasy football numbers.

Ladd McConkey had the second-most fantasy football points among wide receivers last week. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen heading out of town, Justin Herbert had to find a new favorite target. It has been tough to choose between McConkey and Quentin Johnston but the rookie separated himself last week. Go pick up McConkey if he is available in your league.

Another rookie has solidified himself on an AFC contender in Keon Coleman and the Bills. Even with Amari Cooper, Coleman has been a ten-point-per-game player over the past four weeks. The Bills should get the offense moving against a beatable Dolphins defense and that will include Coleman. Lock him into your lineup, especially in keeper leagues where you can bet on him long-term.

Bust wide receivers for Week 9

On paper, Jakobi Meyers is a player to lock into your lineup in fantasy football this week. He is the top receiver on the Raiders against a bad Bengals defense. But don't pick up Meyers or put him in your lineup. Gardner Minshew has been miserable and the Raiders are falling apart at the seams. It is not worth playing Meyers until the Raiders get the offense in order.

While Malik Nabers has been a superstar for the Giants, Wan'Dale Robinson has not. The second-year player needed to take a big step up with Nabers out and did not. Now with the rookie back, Darius Slayton has become the number two receiver and is the better fantasy football option. Robinson should be back on your waiver wire with the wide receivers returning from injury.

Dionte Johnson was just traded from the Panthers to the Ravens. Going from the basement to the Super Bowl chase is certainly exciting for Johnson and his fantasy managers, but don't lock him into your lineup yet. You saw with Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins how it can take receivers a while to learn the playbook for even veterans. Johnson is not a good fantasy football option this week.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)*

Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Tyler Lockett, SEA (v LAR)

23. (22) Josh Downs, IND (@ MIN)

22. (23) Tee Higgins, CIN (v LV)

21. (19) Darnell Mooney, ATL (v DAL)

20. (21) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (v BUF)

19. (15) DJ Moore, CHI (@ ARI)

18. (18) Davante Adams, NYJ (v HOU)

17. (20) Amari Cooper, BUF (v MIA)

16. (16) Khalil Shakir, BUF (v MIA)

15. (17) DeVonta Smith, PHI (v JAX)

14. (14) Drake London, ATL (v DAL)

13. (12) Puka Nacua, LAR (@ SEA)

12. (11) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ SEA)

11. (13) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ BUF)

10. (10) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v HOU)

9. (8) Terry McClaurin, WSH (@ NYG)

8. (9) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v CHI)

7. (7) Jayden Reed, GB (v DET)

6. (6) AJ Brown, PHI (v JAX)

5. (4) Malik Nabers, NYG (v WSH)

4. (5) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ GB)

3. (2) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ ATL)

2. (3) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v LV)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v IND)