Week 1 provided plenty of great wide receiver performances but disappointing ones that may have cost you your fantasy football matchup. Which players should start in your lineup for Week 2? And how did the rankings of top players Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson change after their Week 1 performances?

Rookies are the big risers on the wide receiver rankings for Week 2. After seeing each player's role, who should you target on the waiver wire? Let's dive into our 2024 Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 2

Atop the list for Week 2 is Ceedee Lamb. After shaking off the rust in the Cowboys' Week 1 win, Lamb will carry fantasy football teams for the rest of the season. The Saints' defense locked down the Panthers but they have a much bigger test in Dallas this week. Watch for Lamb to break through on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp is the biggest riser in our fantasy football rankings, shooting up from 13 in Week 1. That is because of his fantastic performance and Puka Nacua's injury. Expect Matthew Stafford to target Kupp once again in their game against the Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals defense allowed 34 points in Week 1 to the Bills.

Finishing out the top three is one of the best fantasy football options, Tyreek Hill. After an eventful Week 1 in Miami, Hill and the Dolphins picked up the win. Hill shined again with an 80-yard touchdown and picked up 130 total yards. With a Thursday night game pending, expect Tua Tagoviola to find his favorite target once again.

Top fantasy football sleeper wide receivers for Week 2

While it is still early in the season, there is plenty of opportunity on the waiver wire. Rookies across the league made names for themselves, especially Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars receiver is available in 22% of ESPN fantasy football leagues as of Tuesday. He caught a touchdown in his debut and should command a high target share.

Ladd McConkey is another receiver who shined in Week 1. He scored a touchdown for the Chargers and looks to be a fantasy football star in the making. The Panthers put up one of the worst performances of any team last week. The Chargers should get rolling on offense and expect that to include McConkey.

From two rookies to a veteran, Tyler Lockett is a big riser on our fantasy football wide receiver rankings. He went from off the list to the top 20 after a great Week 1 performance. While the Patriots defense played well in their Week 1 win, the Bengals do not have the same wide receiver depth that the Seahawks do.

Week 2 wide receiver busts

It is important to not overreact to a poor Week 1 but these players each need to show more to break into fantasy football lineups. DJ Moore fell out of the top 24 this week after a poor Week 1. Caleb Williams threw for less than 100 yards and Moore led the team with five catches and 36 yards. With a tough matchup against the Texans coming up, it's best to sit Moore this week.

Another player who fell off our list is Marvin Harrison Jr. The highly touted rookie only made one catch in his debut and was left wide open for a game-winning touchdown and didn't get the ball. The Rams locked down Amon-Ra St Brown in Week 1 can should roll out the same game plan for Harrison.

Malik Nabers has one of the worst quarterback situations in the league. The rookie wide receiver made five catches in his debut but did not hit paydirt in the opening game. While the fantasy football stats are not necessarily connected to quarterback play, Nabers won't find the end zone often with the Giants offense.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

24. (24) Brian Thomas Jr., JAX (vs. CLE)

23. (22) Drake London, ATL (@ PHI)

22. (23) Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ CAR)

21. (19) Chris Olave, NO (@ DAL)

20. (21) Malik Nabers, NYG (@ WSH)

19. (20) Terry McLaurin, WSH (vs. NYG)

18. (18) Amari Cooper, CLE (@ JAX)

17. (15) Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ NE)

16. (16) Stefon Diggs, HOU (vs CHI)

15. (17) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ BUF)

14. (14) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (@ NE)

13. (12) Rashee Rice, KC (v CIN)

12. (11) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@KC)

11. (13) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (@ GB)

10. (10) Nico Collins, HOU (vs. CHI)

9. (8) Mike Evans, TB (@DET)

8. (9) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ TEN)

7. (7) Devante Adams, LV (@ BAL)

6. (6) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. SF)

5. (4) AJ Brown, PHI (vs ATL)

4. (3) Amon-Ra St Brown, DET (vs. TB)

3. (2) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ BUF)

2. (5) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ ARI)

1. (1) Ceedee Lamb, DAL (vs. NO)