As the news surrounding Tyreek Hill's arrest before the Miami Dolphins' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, fans have openly wondered what the team would have to say on the situation and how they would support their players in such a trying time.

On Monday night, fans found their answer, as the team released an official statement that not only backs up Hill, Calais Campbell, and Jonnu Smith but calls into question the actions of the police department, with whom they have worked with for years.

The Miami Dolphins strongly stand behind Tyreek Hill

Taking to social media to formally release a statemate, the Dolphins condemned the actions taken against Hill, even if it stands in the face of a long-time partner.

“We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday's game. It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. “What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? is a question that will carry with resounding impact. We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens. However, as is on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power. While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior. We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community. We have always believed that the game of football holds a unique power to bring people together, and we remain hopeful that through the collective work of the players, organization and our community partners, we can create lasting change.”

As more and more news about this story comes out, the public outrage surrounding Hill's treatment will only continue to grow, with the office featured heavily in the interaction already placed on administrating duty. Needless to say, this is a developing story.