One swing from Spencer Torkelson was all the Detroit Tigers needed to win 3-1 on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Torkelson's seventh home run put him in the Tigers record books alongside names like Miguel Cabrera and Curtis Granderson.

Torkelson's home run on Saturday makes him just the fifth Tiger ever to hit seven or more home runs in the team's first 21 games of the season:

Spencer Torkelson is the fifth Tiger since 2000 to hit 7+ home runs in the team's first 21 games of a season. Spencer Torkelson (2025, 7 HR)

Miguel Cabrera (2012, 7 HR)

Brandon Inge (2009, 7 HR)

Curtis Granderson (2009, 7 HR)

Chris Shelton (2006, 9 HR)

Detroit needs all the power they can get out of their first baseman. Other players on the Tigers' roster are struggling to start the season. After bursting onto the scene last year, Detroit is dealing with heightened expectations for the first time in a while.

The team sits multiple games clear of the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. Tarik Skubal has been spinning gems for Detroit all season long. The offense is the last piece of the puzzle that the team needs to find before firing on all cylinders.

Torkelson is the Tigers' leader in the batters box by a long shot. The 25-year-old has crushed seven home runs and seven doubles so far. He also has 21 RBIs on the year, more than double than any other Tigers batter.

Detroit pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 MLB postseason last year when they got past the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. They are continuing to build momentum in their best start since Cabrera played for the team many years ago.

Consistency is key for a younger Tigers team in a long regular season. However, Skubal and Torkelson are already in midseason form, paving the way to wins as Detroit continues to improve.

Spencer Torkelson is in All-Star conversations already and now stands alongside Tigers greats thanks to a stellar start to the year.