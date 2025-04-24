The New York Yankees just dropped a series to the Cleveland Guardians. They were missing outfielder Trent Grisham for the entire series, as he was on the paternity list. Their offense slipped up in the first two games without him, so his return will be a welcome sight. The Yankees are welcoming Trent Grisham back just in time for a series against the Blue Jays.

“Today, the Yankees reinstated OF Trent Grisham (#12) from the paternity list,” the Yankees' official social media account announced.

Grisham has been fantastic to start the season, with six homers and 13 RBIs in just 20 games. The Yankees have used him as a defensive replacement and starting outfielder throughout their first 25 games. Before hitting the paternity list, he had played in all but 20 games.

Grisham was a throw-in from the Padres in the Juan Soto trade before last season. The Yankees used him sparingly last year, with only 76 appearances. His offense was dreadful, with a .190 batting average and only nine homers. This year, he has been key to their offense as certain players struggle through April.

The Yankees have been starting games with Jasson Dominguez in left field and Cody Bellinger in center. But as the young prospect Dominguez develops on the defensive side, they have been taking him out late in games. Bellinger slides to left, and Grisham plays center when Aaron Boone makes this move.

The Yankees showed how badly they need Grisham in their lineup through the first two games in Cleveland. They were down 6-0 early in Game 1 and could not come back from down 3-2 late in Game 2. His offense has bailed them out in a few big spots this year, but he was not there to help them out against Cleveland.

The Yankees start a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday.