The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly optioned outfielder Chandler Simpson to Triple-A, per Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

“OF Jake Mangum (left groin strain) reinstated from 10-day IL and OF Chandler Simpson optioned to Triple-A Durham,” Topkin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Simpson may be the fastest player in the sport. He has played fairly well across 35 games with Tampa Bay in 2025, hitting .285 and stealing 19 bases. The decision to option him to Triple-A was surprising even with Mangum returning from the IL.

What may have led to the Rays' decision?

“Interesting, and seemingly tough, decision for Rays: Mangum being a switch hitter helps them against LHPs, so choice may have been between LH hitters (Kameron) Misner and Simpson. (Cristopher) Morel is a RH hitter and out of options so can’t be sent down,” Topkin wrote on X.

Simpson will likely still factor into the Rays' long-term plans. He could hit well enough to make a significant impact while causing havoc on the base paths. Perhaps Simpson will be an everyday outfielder of the future in Tampa Bay.

Overall, this Rays ball club is in second place in the American League East with a 29-27 record. They trail the New York Yankees by 6.5 games as of this story's writing. The AL East was expected to be among the best divisions in MLB, but only the Yankees have played at a consistent level up to this point in the '25 campaign.

Tampa Bay, however, has displayed the potential of a contender at times. If they can find consistency then perhaps the Rays will indeed emerge as a playoff-caliber team.

At the moment, the Rays are preparing to play the Astros in Houston on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST as they hope to earn a big victory on the road.