When the Dallas Cowboys acquired 2024 preseason star Joe Milton III to be Dak Prescott's new backup, fans were delighted. However, much of that excitement diminished when the second-year quarterback struggled in his unofficial Cowboys debut.

Milton started the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams and went 17-for-29, throwing 143 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. His performance delivered the full Joe Milton experience, featuring a handful of highlights alongside an equal number of concerning moments. While many fans were disappointed, ESPN's Todd Archer reminded fans about the highs and lows that come with Milton's inexperience.

“After games like Saturday's, it must be pointed out that quarterback Joe Milton III is in his second year,” Archer wrote. “There will be growing pains even if the Cowboys are counting on him as Dak Prescott's backup. He was off-target on his first three throws of the game and his first completion lost one yard. Accuracy was an issue. To open the second half, he was intercepted after he forced a deep ball into double coverage to Ryan Flournoy.”

Milton's touchdown pass was a two-yard toss to rookie Josh Kelly in the fourth quarter. He left the game shortly after with an elbow injury and was replaced by Will Grier.

Milton's unique arm strength made him an internet sensation, but it can also be his biggest weakness. The 25-year-old can look like a superstar with his athleticism and rocket arm, but lacks the touch that causes him to often overthrow wide-open mid-field targets.

Cowboys still view Joe Milton III as Dak Prescott's backup

Despite the consistency issues, the Cowboys still view Milton as Prescott's backup. The former New England Patriots rookie has impressed the team throughout the offseason. Many, including Prescott and owner Jerry Jones, continue to praise his play and express their disbelief at the value they obtained him for.

Milton replaced former longtime backup Cooper Rush, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Rush started nine games in 2024 after Prescott landed on injured reserve and led Dallas to a 4-5 finish and missing the playoffs.

While Milton might not be as consistent as Rush, he is undoubtedly the more dynamic player. His athleticism and big-play threat will create more moments, but will also lead to more frustrating mistakes.

In any case, Cowboys fans are hoping for a healthy season from Prescott that will not force Milton onto the field too often.