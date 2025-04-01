The Texas Rangers took three out of four against the Boston Red Sox to open the season. Vibes were high in Arlington coming off Jacob deGrom's first start of the year and a great opening series. But that came crashing down on Monday when they lost 14-3 to the Cincinnati Reds. Rangers rookie starter Kumar Rocker shouldered the blame for the loss against the Reds, per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.

“I’ve just gotta be better,” Rocker told Landry. “I didn't put the team in a position to win tonight. That's all on me. I’m just gonna work these next five days and try to win another ballgame here soon.”

Rocker lasted only three innings on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Reds centerfielder TJ Friedl opened the game with a single, and Matt McLain knocked him in with a homer immediately. Gavin Lux brought home Elly De La Cruz all before the Rangers starter recorded an out. De La Cruz took him deep in the second to bring the lead to 6-0.

While Rocker did retire the Reds 1-2-3 in the third inning, the Rangers were well behind when he left the game. This one loss won't cost the Rangers a playoff spot, but after last year, they know how important starting pitching is. Texas had brutal injury luck last year, especially with their starters, and Rocker is important to making sure that does not happen this year.

On the other hand, Rocker's college teammate Jack Leiter was fantastic in his first start of the season. He allowed just one run in five innings in a win against the Red Sox. Both of the youngsters will be important to the Rangers' success this year.

Veteran Nathan Eovaldi takes the hill for the Rangers against the Reds on Tuesday.