After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are set to make some changes this offseason. One guy who seems set to find his way to a new team in the near future is star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been granted permission to explore a trade off the Niners. And while it's still early in this process, two frontrunners have emerged for his services.

While Samuel was one of the few players on San Francisco's offense who managed to not get completely caught up in the team's widespread injury bug plague, he still struggled in 2024, hauling in just 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 136 yards and another score on the ground. At his best, though, Samuel is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL, which has led to the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders emerging as his most aggressive suitors.

“Sources: The Commanders and Texans have had significant interest in trading for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with talks progressing in recent days, sources tell NFL on FOX. Other teams, including the Steelers and Broncos, have also checked in, but Houston and Washington are believed to be the most aggressive,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Deebo Samuel trade talks beginning to heat up

Both the Texans and Commanders are sensible landing spots for Samuel. Houston needs more weapons in their passing game, as Tank Dell is likely going to miss the entire 2025 campaign, and it appears Stefon Diggs won't be returning in free agency. Washington, meanwhile, has been clear they will add another wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin this offseason, and on paper, Samuel seems like an ideal fit in their offense.

Other teams are involved here, as the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams who also need wide receiver help, have shown interest too. Their initial pursuit has not been as aggressive as the Texans and Commanders, though, and it will be worth keeping tabs on his status to see if one of these two teams manage to pull off a deal for the talented playmaker.