It was a gruesome injury for Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, but head coach Mike McDaniel couldn’t believe how well Hill handled it. With, first and foremost, hopes that Hill will recover well from the devastating setback, here are three fantasy football waiver wire targets to replace him.

Fantasy managers who have Hill likely have him as their WR1. His ADP of No. 13 at WR means he could have also been a WR2 for some teams. But that meant he was part of a powerful wide receiver group. Either way, it’s a tough blow, especially since Hill had been looking like his old self over the past couple of games.

So let’s take a look at what fantasy managers can do from here. Of course, this is dependent upon the number of teams and who is actually available in your league.

Titans WR Eli Ayomanor (39% rostered)

This is a tough one to go after because of the shakiness of the Titans’ offense as a whole. Quarterback Cam Ward looks a little overmatched in his rookie season, and head coach Brian Callahan doesn’t seem to be able to help him lift his game. A coaching change might be best for Ward, which could also lift Ayomanor.

Ayomanor has consistently received targets with 7, 6, 5, and 7. He has scored two touchdowns, which offset his poor yardage total of 151. Dividends might not come immediately, but he’s worth a look, according to Fantasy Pros.

“He is stepping up at the team's No. 1 WR, as Calvin Ridley looks cooked,” Pat Fitzmaurice wrote. “I’m not rushing to plug Ayomanor into a Flex spot against the Cardinals this week, but he has three nice matchups after that against Las Vegas, New England, and Indianapolis that should land him in strong Flex territory.”

Ayomanor said the Titans can get things turned around, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“It’s up to you to execute regardless of what the defense is giving you,” Ayomanor said. “It’s the offense’s job to get into a rhythm. It’s up to us to put the ball in the paint, like, get in the end zone. Really, that’s on us as an offense.”

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson (43% rostered)

Of course, Malik Nabers' injury plays a role here. Robinson had moments last year when he could be a very usable weapon. And with Nabers out for the season, combined with Jaxson Dart taking over as an exciting quarterback, Robinson could be a nice waiver grab.

It may be a close call between him and Darius Slayton in terms of touchdowns, but Robinson should be a target monster. Even with Nabers in the lineup, he had 18 total targets in the first two games.

Here’s the caveat: Robinson is the safe target while Slayton is the higher ceiling guy. So if your team was already strong at the receiver position, Robinson makes sense. If you were thin at WR, maybe swing for the fences with Slayton (4% rostered).

Regardless, Dart makes a difference for these guys, according to a post on X by Art Stapleton.

Article Continues Below

“On Jaxson Dart's swagger …

Wan'Dale Robinson: “I don't think he's gonna lose that.”

Dexter Lawrence: “I don't think nobody can take his swagger.”

Cam Skattebo: “This is who he is every day, no matter what.”

Packers WR Romeo Doubs (31% rostered)

Fantasy managers may rush to the waiver wire because of Doubs’ three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys.

But let’s keep things in perspective. Dobbs had four, five, and two targets in his first three games. And the Cowboys don’t have a good defense. Doubs might be a decent bet for short touchdown passes moving forward, but the Packers don’t like to target one guy.

Doubs will be the type of player who gives you a chance to win in a few weeks. But he will also have several weeks where you are stuck with a poor fantasy performance.

His teammate Josh Jacobs is in his corner, according to Packers.com.

“He's a dawg,” Jacobs said. “ I'm glad he's getting the credit that he deserves. I feel like whenever it's a 50/50 ball, he's gonna win that opp. We love what he does for this team. He's a difference maker for this team. People have to start adjusting for him. He came up big, man, in a lot of the plays and a lot of the moments that we needed.”