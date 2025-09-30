The Miami Dolphins finally grabbed their first win of the season with a 27-21 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but the game will be remembered less for the score and more for a sobering moment in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the engine of Miami’s offense, was carted off with what was initially called a dislocated knee. Even as the locker room reeled, Hill managed to leave his teammates with a message of resilience.

According to Jaylen Waddle, Hill urged the wide receiver group to “finish strong,” a phrase that quickly became a rallying cry. Waddle later said the smile on Hill’s face, despite the circumstances, gave the team a sense of relief and motivation to push forward without him.

Now, the scope of Hill’s injury is clear and devastating. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X that Hill has torn multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL.

He will undergo surgery, ending his 2025 season and leaving his availability for 2026 in serious doubt. The loss of Hill creates a massive void in the Dolphins’ offense, not only in production but in leadership.

His speed and ability to stretch defenses are unmatched, forcing Miami to rethink its identity moving forward.

With Hill sidelined, the burden shifts squarely to Jaylen Waddle. The former Alabama standout is now Miami’s WR1 and must shoulder increased responsibility while drawing top coverage from opposing defenses.

His connection with Tua Tagovailoa will be vital, as Miami looks to salvage a season that already started with a 1-3 record. Head coach Mike McDaniel will likely lean on Puka Nacua and tight end Durham Smythe for additional support, but Hill’s absence looms large over every game plan.

This injury also throws cold water on recent speculation about Hill’s future. Just last week, ESPN’s Dan Graziano floated the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers could explore a trade for the Dolphins star if Miami listened.

While Graziano noted that Pittsburgh’s greater need might be on defense, the mere suggestion showed how valuable Hill remains across the league. With surgery and rehab now ahead, those conversations are off the table for the foreseeable future.

Miami’s challenge is clear: find a way to compete without its most explosive playmaker. Hill’s message to “finish strong” will echo throughout the season, but the Dolphins’ margin for error has never been thinner.