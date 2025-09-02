The NFL season kicks off with a classic NFC East rivalry as the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Fantasy managers need to make critical start/sit decisions for their season-opening lineups, and this high-stakes matchup offers intriguing opportunities beyond the obvious studs.

While stars like CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Dak Prescott will be in every fantasy lineup, the real value lies in identifying the lesser-obvious plays that could make or break your Week 1 performance. The Eagles enter as 7.5-point home favorites with an implied team total of 28.5 points, while Dallas sits at just 19.75 implied points, suggesting a potential blowout scenario that will affect game script and player usage.

Cowboys-Eagles Start ‘Em

WR George Pickens, DAL

The newly acquired Cowboys receiver represents one of Week 1's most compelling sleeper plays. Pickens joins Dallas after averaging 64.3 receiving yards per game in 2024 despite inconsistent quarterback play from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. The former Steelers receiver ranked 15th in Target Premium Rate at 26% and eighth in Yards Per Route Run with 2.53 yards from weeks 1-13 before his hamstring injury.

Now paired with Dak Prescott in a pass-heavy game script, Pickens profiles as a high-upside WR2 with WR1 ceiling. With the Cowboys projected to trail significantly, they'll likely abandon their run game early and lean heavily on the passing attack. Pickens has shown elite ball-winning ability with 6 HERO catches leading all receivers, and his improved separation skills ranked 36th among 89 wide receivers in Separation Score.

The matchup against Philadelphia's secondary, while talented, provides opportunities for big plays. With CeeDee Lamb drawing top coverage, Pickens should see favorable one-on-one situations that he's proven capable of winning. Fantasy projections have him at 4.4 receptions for 62.1 yards and 0.4 touchdowns, but the upside scenario in a potential shootout makes him an excellent Week 1 play.

WR DeVonta Smith, PHI

Despite concerns about the Eagles' potentially run-heavy approach with Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith presents excellent value in Week 1. Smith doesn't appear on Philadelphia's injury report after dealing with a groin issue during camp, and he's fully cleared for Thursday night's action. The veteran receiver has shown remarkable consistency throughout his career and should benefit from the Cowboys' defensive struggles.

Dallas traded away Micah Parsons and installed a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus, creating potential communication issues and coverage breakdowns in Week 1. Smith's precision route running and reliable hands make him an ideal target for Jalen Hurts in what could be a high-scoring first half before the Eagles potentially pull away.

The game script may favor Smith more than anticipated. If Philadelphia jumps out to an early lead, they'll still need to maintain offensive pressure to keep Dallas honest. Smith has historically performed well in primetime games and represents a consistent target floor with big-play upside against a Cowboys defense that ranked 24th overall last season.

Cowboys-Eagles Sit ‘Em

RB Javonte Williams, DAL

The Cowboys' presumptive starting running back faces an extremely difficult matchup against Philadelphia's elite run defense. The Eagles allowed just 14.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game to running backs in 2024, ranking as the best fantasy defense against the position. Williams hasn't shown the explosiveness that made him a top prospect, averaging fewer than four yards per carry in each of his last two seasons in Denver.

The game script couldn't be worse for Williams. Dallas enters as significant underdogs, and their offensive line ranked 23rd in PFF's rankings, providing little hope for establishing a ground game against Philadelphia's loaded front seven. Williams' workload remains uncertain despite his starting designation with Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue potentially cutting into his touches.

The uncertainty surrounding his role, combined with negative game script and a brutal matchup, makes Williams a risky play despite his starting status. Fantasy managers would be wise to look elsewhere for their RB2 needs as Williams profiles more as a volume-dependent RB3 with limited upside in Week 1.

TE Dallas Goedart, PHI

Dallas Goedert comes into Week 1 with major question marks regarding his fantasy usage. The Eagles have prioritized Saquon Barkley and their star receivers (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith), which could limit Goedert's target share in 2025.

Recent trends indicate Goedert’s red zone involvement has diminished, and his ceiling is lowered unless an injury shifts Philadelphia’s hierarchy. With the Cowboys featuring upgraded athletic linebackers who match up well in coverage, Goedert’s floor looks unsafe. Until he proves otherwise, Goedert is best left on the bench for more reliable options.

TE Jake Ferguson, DAL

Despite high hopes for a bounce-back campaign, Jake Ferguson carries too much risk for fantasy lineups in Week 1. Last season's 494 yards and zero touchdowns—down from his 2023 breakout—highlight concerning inconsistency exacerbated by Dak Prescott's absence and Ferguson’s own injuries.

Even with Prescott returning, he faces increased target competition with the arrival of George Pickens, who threatens to siphon away potential red-zone looks. The Eagles’ linebacker corps is also stronger this year, shrinking Ferguson’s margin for error in a contest where Dallas may need to look elsewhere for big plays. Unless seeking pure volume in tight-end-premium leagues, managers should avoid Ferguson until his role in the offense is clearer.