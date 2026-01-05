Riding a two-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road for a brief two-game trip with matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers have dealt with multiple injury issues this season, but head coach JJ Redick was hopeful that veteran guard Gabe Vincent might be able to return during the upcoming trip.

Gabe Vincent was officially listed as questionable on the injury report for the Lakers’ game against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Vincent has been sidelined for the last eight games due to a back injury. He last played on Dec. 14 during the Lakers’ win against the Phoenix Suns, finishing with five points in a little over 28 minutes.

Earlier this season, Vincent missed 11 games due to an ankle injury. Vincent has carved out a role as a leader on this team, and he is trusted by Lakers head coach JJ Redick. He’s appeared in 14 games so far this season, including six starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game.

Vincent has been averaging 4.7 points and 1.4 assists while shooting 36.2 percent from the 3-point line. One of the key checkmarks he needed to pass in order to return to the lineup was getting live practice opportunity. Vincent was able to take part in Lakers’ practice this past Saturday, albeit as a modified participant.

Earlier in the season when Vincent was dealing with the ankle injury, Bronny James was given an opportunity to earn playing time. More recently, it’s been Nick Smith Jr. and Dalton Knecht who have been featured in the rotation. With Vincent’s likely pending return within the next two games, it will be interesting to see how Redick distributes minutes.

In addition to Vincent’s status change on the injury report, Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura and Adou Thiero remain out of the lineup.