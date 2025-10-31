In order to succeed in fantasy football, managers need to be flexible. Not only during the draft, but also with their in-season management. With Week 9 on tap in the NFL this weekend, it would be highly prudent for team owners to make the appropriate decisions with their roster.

There are four teams on bye this week: The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means fantasy owners are without the services of AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Garrett Wilson, who would all be lineup locks.

Granted, Wilson is still recovering from a hyperextended knee. But he seems likely to return following the Jets' bye in Week 10.

Depending on your roster construction and injuries, fantasy football managers might be looking to scoop up a free agent to plug and play. So, here are the last-minute streaming options for Week 9 at the wide receiver position.

Alex Pierce – Colts WR

The first receiver on the list is the Indianapolis Colts' deep threat, Alec Pierce.

Pierce has always been a boom-or-bust player, both in the NFL and fantasy circles. However, there are plenty of reasons to believe this week could be a boom week.

The Colts travel to Pittsburgh this week to face a Steelers defense that looked hapless against the Green Bay Packers last week. But their struggles go far beyond that. Despite being the highest-paid defense in the NFL, the Steelers' secondary has struggled all season.

They are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Meanwhile, Pierce leads the NFL in yards per catch at 21.4. He has 18 catches for 386 yards. The next closest is more than three yards fewer.

At home, I expect the Steelers to make Jonathan Taylor grind for his yards. That should allow some deep shots to pay off, which is where Pierce feasts.

Tre Tucker – Raiders WR

Another wideout that offers solid streaming appeal in Week 9 is another with a great matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders, coming off of their bye, will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

After their hot start, the Jags have come back to Earth the last few weeks. They have still done a good job limiting opposing run games, but have struggled against the pass. Jacksonville allows the eighth most fantasy points to receivers.

Tre Tucker is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver on the team's depth chart. But is he really?

Jakobi Meyers has already requested a trade from the Raiders twice. He and first-year Raiders QB Geno Smith have yet to get on the same page. Meyers has just 29 catches for 329 yards. Tucker, who is available in 63% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, has 29 catches for 389 yards and four touchdowns. He is also the deep threat for the team.

If you are looking for a wideout to stream this week, Tucker should be a prime candidate.

Chimere Dike – Titans WR

The next player on the list is not here because of his matchup. Instead, it is due to production.

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike has built rapport with fellow rookie Cam Ward. Since the Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan, Ward has been letting the ball loose. Dike has been the primary beneficiary.

Over the last two weeks, he has 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. Some people will push back that the production coincided with Calvin Ridley being out of the lineup. That is true. But guess what, Ridley was ruled out on Friday once again.

In a game where the Titans are large underdogs and likely to be trailing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Ward will be throwing a lot. So, despite facing a stingy secondary, Dike offers streaming appeal.