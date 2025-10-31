The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season with optimism. They landed a gem of a tight end, Brock Bowers, who set rookie records the year prior. Las Vegas brought in Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks to stabilize the passing game. And wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is coming off a career year.

Well, we are nearly halfway through the season, and the Raiders find themselves in last place, again. They are 2-5 and 3.5 games behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. That has prompted some talk of the team being sellers ahead of next week's trade deadline.

Earlier this season, Meyers had reportedly expressed in wanting a trade out of Vegas. But over the last few weeks, that notion seems to have cooled off. But according to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, a trade is not off the table.

“The wide receiver for the Raiders have requested a trade multiple times. The Raiders just haven't found a partner yet. I wouldn't give up on this one just yet.” Garafolo said.

“They did add Tyler Lockett, so if they lose Jakobi Meyers, they have another guy that can pick up the production.”

Earlier this week, Las Vegas signed the veteran receiver, Tyler Lockett.

Lockett previously played with Smith in Seattle. So, a reunion might signal that a trade is imminent.

Meyers is having a dreadful season in the Silver and Black. He has just 29 catches on 43 targets for 329 yards and has yet to score a touchdown. That comes on the heels of an 87-catch, 1,027-yard season.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver will be a free agent after this season. So, if any team decides to acquire him, it would likely be on a rental, which might be holding up any potential deal.