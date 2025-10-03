Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season is upon us. Fantasy football managers may be scrambling to fill out their rosters with all of the injuries across the league. Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill suffered season-ending injuries. Running back Bucky Irving has not practiced all week and seems unlikely to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thus far, the tight end position has remained relatively healthy. But like every other year, tight end has been a crap shoot once you get beyond a few elite players. That puts fantasy managers in a spot where they find themselves streaming the position.

Week 5 offers some great options if you are in that position. So, let's get to the best fantasy football Week 5 streaming options at tight end.

Darren Waller – Dolphins TE

The top streaming option at tight end is undoubtedly Darren Waller. The Miami Dolphins already rank among the league's pass-happiest offenses. With Hill being sidelined for the season, Waller will surely get an uptick in targets.

Last week, Waller reeled in two touchdowns, catching three of four targets for 27 yards. The former basketball standout is a big body that Tua Tagovailoa will surely look toward in the red zone. Let's not forget he has seen past success, with two seasons of over 90 catches.

Yet, he is rostered in only 58 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues. If you are in search of a tight end, not only could Waller suffice this week, but he could also become an every-week starter.

That clearly makes him the top streaming option at the position.

Brenton Strange – Jaguars TE

Another option to stream at tight end this week is the lesser-known Brenton Strange. The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end will square off against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense on Monday Night Football.

Yes, the Chiefs have been tough against the position so far this year. But this game may very well be a shootout.

Kansas City's offense looked more like itself last week with the return of Xavier Worthy. You can expect them to put up points in this game. That will likely force Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw a lot.

Strange has quietly caught between three and six passes each game this season. The last two weeks, he had six catches in each, going for 61 and 45 yards respectively. He has proven to be a consistent release valve for Lawrence. There is little reason to think that won't be the case again this week.

Strange is yet to score a touchdown. That could very well change this week, making him worthy of a streaming option.

Cade Otton – Buccaneers TE

The next player on my list has more to do with circumstance and matchup than production. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has rarely been used this season. He has just six catches in three games (missed one game due to injury), for 34 yards.

But this week, the Bucs travel to Seattle to play a fast Seahawks defense. Seattle has shut down opposing wide receivers. But they have struggled to slow down tight ends, having allowed the second-most points to the position in 2025.

Baker Mayfield will be without his running back, Bucky Irving. Mike Evans is still out of the lineup with a hamstring injury. Points and yards may be at a premium this week, as will big plays. That puts Otton squarely on the streaming radar.

Last year, he caught 59 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns. So, there is an established connection with Mayfield. Fantasy football managers could do far worse.

Tommy Tremble – Panthers TE

The final player on my list will likely come as a surprise. Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble comes into Week 5 on my streaming radar.

Similar to Otton, this has more to do with circumstance and matchup. Carolina faces a putrid Dolphins defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

The 2021 third-round pick out of Notre Dame is coming off his best game of the season. He caught five of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers will likely be chasing for much of this game, meaning Bryce Young will be slinging the ball around.

If you are streaming a tight end and can find someone who receives eight targets, it's hard to complain.