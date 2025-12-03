Week 14 of the fantasy season is here, and tight end calls will decide playoff fates in leagues where the margin is razor-thin. Four teams are on bye this week — the Patriots, Giants, 49ers, and Panthers — reducing the pool and pushing managers to look beyond the obvious headliners for playable volume and matchup edges. The slate features several tight ends in plus-or-minus spots based on opponent tendencies and confirmed Week 14 matchups.​

Start ’em tight ends in fantasy football Week 14

Tyler Warren (Colts at Jaguars)

Jacksonville has been one of the friendliest defenses to tight ends, allowing the second-most fantasy points to the position this season. Warren has been a consistent part of Indianapolis’s passing design with 78 targets on the year, giving him bankable volume to leverage that matchup. With the Colts visiting the Jaguars in Week 14, Warren profiles as a strong TE1/streamer where available.​

Cade Otton (Saints at Buccaneers)

Otton has sustained a steady role with 62 targets this season, and he flashed spike-volume potential with a 12-target outing earlier this fall. He gets New Orleans in Week 14, and the Saints sit in the league’s middle tier for fantasy points allowed to tight ends, which supports a stable floor with touchdown upside. With the Saints traveling to Tampa Bay, Otton is a viable start in 12–14 team formats and a priority streamer for bye-week replacements.​

Sit ’em tight ends in fantasy football Week 14

Noah Fant (Bengals at Bills)

Buffalo has been the stingiest defense against tight ends by fantasy points allowed, giving up the fewest points to the position this season. Cincinnati heads to Orchard Park for Week 14, and that road matchup lowers touchdown odds for ancillary pass-catchers. With Fant at just 37 targets on the year — and sharing routes with other Bengals options — the floor is too fragile for playoff positioning.​

AJ Barner (Seahawks at Falcons)

Atlanta is one of the toughest matchups for tight ends, ranking 31st in fantasy points allowed to the position. Barner does have a regular role (46 targets), but this isn’t the week to test it with Seattle traveling to face a defense that squeezes tight end production. Managers in shallow and medium-sized leagues should pivot to a more favorable matchup rather than ride out the low-ceiling risk.​

Sleeper tight ends in fantasy football Week 14

Zach Ertz (Commanders at Vikings)

Ertz remains a steady chain-mover with 70 targets, and Minnesota presents a top-12 matchup by fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Washington goes on the road to Minnesota, and game script should keep Ertz involved on underneath and seam concepts against a defense that hasn’t fully erased tight ends. In PPR formats, his volume-based profile makes him a viable Week 14 sleeper with a sturdy floor.​

Zach Ertz passes HOF Shannon Sharpe for 5th-most receptions by a TE in NFL history

Mason Taylor (Dolphins at Jets)

Miami has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to tight ends, making this an exploitable spot for a deeper-league streamer. Taylor’s 57 targets indicate a meaningful role in the Jets’ passing game, and the matchup comes at home with Miami visiting New York in Week 14. If chasing a touchdown or back-end TE1 volume, Taylor is a live plug-in for managers navigating byes.​