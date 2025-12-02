The fantasy football regular season is reaching its tipping point. Week 14 carries massive implications for playoff-bound teams and bubble squads alike. Lineups are tightening, and margins are razor-thin. As such, identifying the right tight end can be the difference between extending your season or watching it end early. The position continues to offer high-end production for the elites. Meanwhile, streamers and matchup-dependent plays remain essential for managers scrambling through injuries and bye weeks. As the final four teams take their byes, the TE landscape shifts again. That makes this week’s rankings more important than ever.

Below, we dive into the top tight ends for Week 14. We also look at some sleepers who could deliver clutch performances just when fantasy managers need it most.

Week 14 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Brock Bowers, LV (vs. DEN)

Brock Bowers keeps reminding everyone why he’s one of the most talented pass catchers in football. In Week 13, he delivered 63 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. He flashed elite route-running and contested-catch ability. His one-handed fourth-quarter score was a highlight-reel moment that reaffirmed his status as the focal point of Las Vegas’ offense.

Since returning from a knee injury, Bowers has caught 30 of 41 targets for 348 yards and five touchdowns in five games. He has put up TE1 numbers on volume and efficiency alone. With Denver struggling defensively against athletic tight ends, Bowers is a no-doubt top-tier option in Week 14.

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. HOU)

Travis Kelce continues to perform at a high level. He posted 45 yards and a touchdown on five catches against Dallas in Week 13. That extended his streak of at least four receptions to five straight games. He remains Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted weapon, especially when the Chiefs get into the red zone.

Houston has struggled against tight ends who can attack the seams. Kelce’s snap-to-snap involvement keeps him in elite territory. He’s a set-and-forget TE1 again this week.

AJ Barner, SEA (@ ATL)

AJ Barner led Seattle in receiving in Week 13. That's despite just 35 yards in a game where the passing attack was nearly unnecessary. Though Seattle leaned heavily on its defense and rushing game, Barner continues to see steady involvement. He remains a part of the Seahawks’ weekly game plan.

Yes, he isn’t a volume monster. That said, his growing usage and favorable matchup against a soft Atlanta pass defense keep him in the low-end TE1 mix.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ KC)

Dalton Schultz is quietly putting together one of the most reliable stretches of his career. He caught 7-of-8 targets for 55 yards in Week 13. Schultz has now posted at least six receptions in four of his last five games. With CJ Stroud back under center, Schultz’s fantasy football outlook stabilizes even further.

His 59 receptions for 552 yards paint the picture of a steady-chain mover with red-zone involvement. Against the Chiefs, Schultz profiles as a strong TE1 sleeper.

Darren Waller, MIA (@ NYJ)

Darren Waller returned from injured reserve and wasted no time making a difference. He led the Dolphins in receiving with 47 yards in Week 13. Miami used him sparingly. However, his explosiveness and ability to threaten the intermediate areas of the field returned immediately.

The Jets have allowed tight ends to find chunk plays all season long. Waller sits on the TE1/TE2 borderline. However, he also carries legitimate upside if Miami leans on him as a safety valve against New York’s aggressive pass rush.

Article Continues Below

TJ Hockenson, MIN (vs. WAS)

TJ Hockenson led Minnesota in receiving during a shutout loss. That's no small feat given how poorly the offense played. His 6 receptions for 59 yards were a rare bright spot. Even though he can’t be fully trusted in an inconsistent Vikings offense, projection-based logic keeps him in sleeper range.

Washington has been vulnerable to tight ends, too. That gives Hockenson an opportunity to deliver flex-level or streaming value for desperate fantasy squads.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Week 14 features four teams on bye: Patriots, 49ers, Panthers, and Giants. That means fantasy mainstays George Kittle, Hunter Henry, Theo Johnson, and Ja’Tavion Sanders are unavailable.

Injury concerns loom large as well. Monitor Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), Brock Wright (neck), and Michael Mayer (ankle).

Given the TE position’s volatility, even one late-week scratch can wreak havoc on fantasy football rosters. Managers should monitor Friday and Saturday practice reports closely. Backup tight ends in high-scoring offenses can become instant top-12 plays with just one role change.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. PIT)

19. Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. TEN)

18. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. PIT)

17. Evan Engram, DEN (@ LV)

16. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. WAS)

15. Cade Otton, TB (vs. NO)

14. Oronde Gadsden, LAC (vs. PHI)

13. Darren Waller, MIA (@ NYJ)

12. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ LAC)

11. Brenton Strange, JAX (vs. IND)

10. Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ KC)

9. Juwan Johnson, NO (@ TB)

8. Zach Ertz, WAS (@ MIN)

7. AJ Barner, SEA (@ ATL)

6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. SEA)

5. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ DET)

4. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. HOU)

3. Tyler Warren, IND (@ JAX)

2. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. LAR)

1. Brock Bowers, LV (vs. DEN)

Bottom line

Week 14 tight end decisions might be the most important you make all season. The elite options like Bowers, Kelce, and Schultz offer the security you want heading into a do-or-die matchup. However, sleepers like Waller, Hockenson, and Barner may be the ones who push your team over the top when injuries and byes strip depth from your bench.

Lean on volume, exploit matchups, and don’t be afraid to chase a little upside this late in the season. Your playoff ticket might depend on it.