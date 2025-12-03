Week 14 is here. With it comes the high-wire tension that defines the end of the fantasy football regular season. For many managers, this week decides the difference between championship hopes or an early winter. Lineup decisions are never more pressure-packed than right now. Nowhere is that pressure heavier than at wide receiver. With injuries mounting and matchups tightening, choosing the right WRs could be the single most important move you make this season.

Let’s break down the Wide Receivers you must lock into lineups and the ones you should keep far away as we enter a critical Week 14 slate.

Start ’Em

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. DET)

CeeDee Lamb continues to operate as one of the most bankable wide receivers in all of fantasy football. In Week 13, he delivered 112 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City. Lamb has seen seven or more targets in six straight games. That reaffirms his status as Dak Prescott’s top option and the engine of the Cowboys’ passing attack.

Detroit has hemorrhaged production to outside receivers for much of the season. Lamb’s elite route-running and volume make him a slam-dunk WR1 in Week 14.

Jameson Williams, DET (vs. DAL)

Jameson Williams is finally becoming the nightmare matchup Detroit envisioned when it built its offense around speed. Over his last seven games, Williams has hit six-plus targets, 60-plus yards, and a touchdown in five of them. His field-stretching ability has evolved into all-around WR1 production.

If Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) misses time or is limited, Williams’ target ceiling climbs even higher. Dallas can be beaten deep. As such, Williams’ chemistry with Jared Goff could erupt in a big way this week.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN (@ BUF)

The Bengals offense is finding its rhythm. Ja’Marr Chase is heating up at exactly the right time for fantasy football managers. Chase saw 14 targets in Week 13 and turned them into 110 yards. That marked his sixth game in his last seven with at least 90 receiving yards.

Buffalo’s secondary has struggled with elite perimeter talent this season. Chase’s volume is too high to fade in any format. A matchup with playoff implications should ensure another heavy target share. Lock him in confidently as a top-five WR for Week 14.

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ ARI)

Puka Nacua remains a model of consistency. He posted 6 catches for 72 yards in Week 13 and has now logged at least five receptions in five straight contests. Sure, Davante Adams handles more red-zone work. Still, Nacua’s intermediate role and target reliability make him invaluable.

Arizona’s defense has been repeatedly exposed by physical route-runners. Nacua’s YAC ability gives him a favorable floor and a strong ceiling. He remains a must-start WR1 in all formats.

Other Starts: George Pickens, DAL (vs. DET); Davante Adams, LAR (@ ARI)

Sit ’Em

Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. NO)

Article Continues Below

Emeka Egbuka remains heavily involved in Tampa Bay’s passing offense. He led the team in receptions last week. That said, his 42-yard output is the latest sign of a cooling trend. His yardage totals have dipped for three straight weeks.

The Saints’ secondary is inconsistent but still capable of neutralizing secondary receivers. Egbuka offers a safe enough WR2 floor. In a week where upside matters more than ever, though, managers should consider alternatives with higher ceilings.

Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. PIT)

Baltimore’s passing attack continues to operate inconsistently. Zay Flowers’ production has mirrored that volatility. He has been held under 60 yards in four of his last eight games. That's despite retaining his role as Baltimore’s top target.

Pittsburgh has defended perimeter receivers well. They often force offenses to funnel targets underneath. Flowers has boom-or-bust potential this time. Week 14 leans heavily toward the ‘bust' side, though. He’s best left on the bench unless you’re desperate.

Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. HOU)

Xavier Worthy’s role in the Kansas City offense remains intriguing. However, the fantasy football results simply haven’t followed. Despite being one of the Chiefs’ primary receivers, he has been held under 50 yards in five of his last eight games.

Houston’s defense is known for eliminating big plays. That's the exact area where Worthy provides value. With Kansas City’s pass game lacking consistency, Worthy is a risky start with a dangerously low floor. Sit him in Week 14 and avoid the landmine.

Other Sits: Darnell Mooney, ATL (vs. SEA); DJ Moore, CHI (@ GB)

Final thoughts

Week 14 is not the time for hesitation or misplaced loyalty. CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, and Jameson Williams are high-volume playmakers who can single-handedly swing your matchup. Meanwhile, volatile performers like Zay Flowers and Xavier Worthy carry too much downside in games with difficult matchups.

Make the bold and smart choices. May your final push into the fantasy football postseason be a victorious one.