Week 14 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and with playoff implications on the line for many managers, making the right roster decisions has never been more critical. While top-tier names like Brandon Aubrey and Justin Tucker are obvious starts, the real fantasy value comes from identifying the deeper plays who can deliver unexpected production based on matchup advantages and recent momentum.

With the bye weeks finally behind us for the most part (save for the Panthers, Patriots, Giants, and 49ers), fantasy managers have a fuller deck to choose from. However, late-season weather and defensive shifts mean you can’t just plug and play the usual suspects. The key is avoiding the most obvious names facing elite special teams units and instead focusing on kickers whose recent form and upcoming opponents suggest they're primed for breakout performances or need to be benched despite their name value.

This week presents intriguing opportunities at the kicker position with several legs facing ideal defensive matchups, while others who have been reliable all season should be approached with caution.

Start 'em kickers in fantasy football Week 14

Harrison Mevis (LAR) @ Arizona Cardinals

The “Thicker Kicker” has been nothing short of a revelation since taking over for Joshua Karty in Los Angeles. Mevis has been perfect on field goals and extra points since assuming the starting role, stabilizing a unit that had been shaky for the Rams all season. In Week 14, he gets the gift of a dome game at State Farm Stadium against an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks 30th against fantasy kickers this year.

The Cardinals have allowed double-digit fantasy points to kickers in three of their last four games, struggling to keep opposing offenses out of field goal range while tightening up just enough in the red zone to force attempts. With the Rams' offense moving the ball effectively but occasionally stalling near the 20, Mevis offers a high floor and a massive ceiling in a controlled environment.

Jason Sanders (MIA) vs. New York Jets

While the Jets' defense remains a formidable unit in real life, they have been a goldmine for fantasy kickers, ranking 32nd—dead last—against the position in 2025. Opposing kickers are averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game against New York, largely because the Jets' “bend-don't-break” defense often forces long drives that fizzle out between the 20s.

Critically, this game is in Miami, sparing Sanders from the dreaded December winds of the Meadowlands. With the Dolphins playing at home in perfect weather and the Jets surrendering the most field goal attempts in the league, Sanders is a smash start who could easily finish as a top-5 option this week.

Sit 'em kickers in fantasy football Week 14

Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Houston Texans

It feels counterintuitive to bench a kicker tied to Patrick Mahomes, but the matchup numbers are screaming “stay away.” The Houston Texans have been the absolute stingiest defense against kickers in 2025, ranking 1st in the league and allowing fewer than 5 fantasy points per game.

Houston’s defense has been elite at two things: forcing turnovers and allowing touchdowns rather than field goals when teams do get close. Opponents simply aren't kicking against them—they are either scoring six or punting. In what projects to be a tight, defensive battle at Arrowhead, Butker’s volume is likely to be too low to trust in a must-win week.

Evan McPherson (CIN) @ Buffalo Bills

“Money Mac” is usually a set-and-forget option, but a road trip to Buffalo in December is the ultimate red flag for kickers. Early forecasts for Orchard Park suggest temperatures hovering near freezing with potential gusty winds, conditions that historically suppress special teams scoring.

Furthermore, the Bills have been disciplined against kickers, ranking 11th best in the league. They rarely allow high-volume field goal games at home. Between the hostile environment, the weather risk, and a solid Buffalo defense, McPherson carries too much volatility for Week 14. Look for a safer option in a dome or warm weather.

Sleeper kickers in fantasy football Week 14

Jake Moody (WAS) @ Minnesota Vikings

After a rollercoaster season that saw him move from San Francisco to Washington, Jake Moody has found a rhythm with the Commanders. He enters Week 14 with a pristine matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who rank 30th against kickers and are allowing nearly 9 points per game to the position.

This game will be played indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium, removing all weather variables. The game script projects to be a high-scoring shootout, meaning plenty of extra points and field goal opportunities for Moody. If you're streaming the position, Moody is available in over 80% of leagues and has top-10 potential in this spot.

Will Reichard (MIN) vs. Washington Commanders

On the other side of that same matchup is rookie Will Reichard. After missing time with an injury mid-season, Reichard has returned to the lineup and looked sharp. The Commanders' defense has been generous to kickers as well, ranking 28th and allowing consistent production to opposing special teams.

Reichard benefits from the Vikings' efficient offense, which moves the ball at will at home but often settles for 3 points. In a game with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, Reichard is a fantastic pivot if you missed out on the top waiver claims.