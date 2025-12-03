The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 season is not a good one. Entering Week 14, the Falcons are 4-8. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the year with an injury, and now wide receiver Drake London is also banged up and missed the game against the New York Jets.

The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, and at this rate, it is a lost cause as the chances of Atlanta making the playoffs are slimmer than ever.

On Monday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said there is a “chance” London suits up for the game.

“[He] certainly has a chance [to play]. We'll need to see him move around a little bit this week,” Morris said.

But, Morris didn't sound confident on Wednesday, which is bad news for the Falcons and fantasy football managers.”

“We will check him out. He'll be doing some running on the side,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

Morris added more info on London, via team reporter Terrin Waack.

‘Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said there's not a specific day wide receiver Drake London needs to practice in order to play Sunday. Basically, if he's ready, he's ready.'

London, who was drafted by the Falcons at No. 8 overall in 2022, was a superstar with the USC Trojans. He then caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards with nine touchdowns in 2024, marking his best season of his career.

This year, he has 60 receptions for 810 yards with six scores, so he has been a consistent option for the Falcons and for fantasy football managers. Before missing the Jets game, London had three straight 100-yard performances, including a 14-catch, three-touchdown game against the New England Patriots.

For now, everyone will have to wait to see how London progresses over the next couple of days.