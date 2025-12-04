Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones has the eyes of fantasy football managers as he is trying to play through an injury. Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed has been working to get back on the field. And here is the NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football injury report.

Jones has been fighting through a fracture in his fibula. That seems impossible for an NFL player. But he has continued to practice, even though he might be on the injury report for the rest of the season, according to NBC Sports.

“The good news is that he managed the issue well in Week 13, taking one sack without turning the ball over,” NBC Sports wrote. “With the Colts likely leaning on their ground game to protect Jones going forward, fantasy managers should treat him as a high-end QB2 as opposed to the locked-in QB1 they thought they had earlier this year.”

Let’s take a look at some of the other key players. The following players are the ones whose status seems to be the most questionable.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle)

Brown left the Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers. And his availability for tonight’s key game against the Cowboys is questionable.

St. Brown remains in a hopeful mode, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“It hurts, but it’s getting better,” St. Brown said. “So, that’s the good news. Just day by day.”

Packers WR Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder)

Reed hasn’t made guarantees about playing, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t know, man,” Reed said. “We’re going to see. Time will tell.”

However, his return could make a difference for the Packers, according to The Athletic.

“It would be huge,” receiver Christian Watson said of the possibility Reed returns Sunday against his hometown Bears for the biggest game between the rivals in 12 years. “We’re definitely going to be a better football team with him out there, so excited to get him back whenever that is, hopefully this week.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand)

After having surgery on his non-throwing hand, Herbert is still hopeful to play Monday night, according to ESPN.

“The plan is to prepare as if I'm going to play and see how the next couple of days goes,” Herbert said. “Do everything I can to be out there for the team and the guys out there.”

Chargers RB Omarian Hampton (knee)

Hampton is expected to make his first appearance since Week 5 when the Chargers play on Monday Night Football. But his status remained up in the air heading into Thursday’s practice.

Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

Adams missed practice on Wednesday, but head coach Sean McVay expects him to be available, according to a post on X by Stu Jackson.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

The Buccaneers enter the week hopeful Evans can return. But he was limited in practice on Wednesday, and doesn’t, at this point, appear to be a serious candidate for a full go in Sunday’s game.

Article Continues Below

Saints WR Chris Olave (back) and RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

Kellen Moore said it’s a daily thing right now for both players, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We'll just let all of those [injury situations] progress, see where that takes us, and other than that, today was a good day,” Moore said.

Falcons WR Drake London (knee)

Things may be trending up for London, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“Instead of getting the ‘week to week’ label from head coach Raheem Morris, as had been the case for two weeks, London was deemed ‘day to day,’ ” Will McFadden wrote. “If he's back, he could see a lot of work in a potential shootout.

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel)

It’s not the greatest report on Harrison, according to a post on X by Arizona Sports.

“Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told

@BurnsAndGambo WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will see a doctor soon following his apparent heel injury during Sunday's game. “He's running great, but when he walks or jogs, it doesn't look great.”

Bears RB Kyle Monangai (ankle)

This one is interesting because it could greatly boost the value of D’Andre Swift. If Swift gets more carries and goal-line usage, he could be a big fantasy factor. Keep a close eye on this one.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is high on Monangai, according to a post on X by Bearsszn.

“This guy can do it all. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, excellent in pass protection,” Johnson said. “Got a trust level with him that’s above and beyond.”

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring)

He has been improving, according to a post on X by Sal Capaccio.

“Terrel Bernard Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, and Joshua Palmer all improving. “We'll see where that leads us this week.”