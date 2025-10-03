The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not had the best luck when it comes to injuries to start the season, and it hasn't gotten any better. The latest player on the list is Bucky Irving, who injured his foot in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there's a good chance he won't play this week, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Bucs RB Bucky Irving (foot) is expected to miss Sunday’s game vs. Seahawks and is in danger of missing next week vs. 49ers, per source. Rookie Josh Williams figures to be active this week as a third back in Irving’s absence,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Irving missed his second day of practice this week, and it was evident that he probably wasn't going to play. If he is officially ruled out, the Buccaneers have Rachaad White to step in for him, and Sean Tucker will be his backup. With injuries already to some of their key players on offense, such as Mike Evans, it's a tough blow to lose Irving as well.

Irving is playing well this season, as he's been an important part of not just the running game but the passing game as well. Baker Mayfield will now have to spread the ball around a little bit more, but that's never been a problem for him.

The Buccaneers have some tough matchups coming up in the next three weeks, as they face the Seahawks, 49ers, and Detroit Lions. It would be best for them to get healthy sooner rather than later, but it seems like Irving's status is up in the air for next week as well.

Evans is also dealing with a hamstring injury, but it doesn't sound too serious to where he misses an extended period of time. On the bright side, the Buccaneers got Chris Godwin back last week, and he should be healthy moving forward.