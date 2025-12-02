For most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs begin in Week 15, giving you only one more week to build out your roster. And while you probably have a pretty good idea how likely you are to make the postseason, your Week 14 waiver wire pickups could make the difference between the playoffs and the toilet bowl.

The following list includes players who are rostered near 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, as this week’s list focuses on potential game winners and not depth pieces. Heading into Week 14, try your best to find that final missing piece your roster needs to win your Week 14 matchup.

Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

56.0% Rostered

Rookie running back Kyle Monangai kicks off the Week 14 waiver wire pickups, as the Chicago Bears have been feeding the former Rutgers product the past three games. Monangai has seen double-digit carries in each of his past three games, scoring a rushing touchdown in each of his past four games.

While D’Andre Swift continues to be the starter, Monangai has a weekly RB2/FLEX role that is super valuable for your fantasy football roster. While a tough schedule down the stretch doesn’t make for a favorable end to his rookie campaign, Monangai’s workload alone should make him your target.

2. WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

36.3% Rostered

Alongside Nico Collins, rookie wideout Jayden Higgins has slowly been stepping into the WR2 role for the Houston Texans. Higgins has impressed this year, especially as of late, as he has earned four-plus targets in each of his past four games.

As the Texans factor into the AFC playoff race, look for Higgins’ role to continue to grow over the rest of the season, especially with a softer schedule to wrap up the regular season.

3. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

52.0% Rostered

Christian Watson has been a busy man ever since making his season debut in Week 8, seeing four-plus targets in six straight games. Watson has seen seven and ten targets, respectively, over his past two weeks, as his uptick in the passing attack has paid dividends for your fantasy football roster.

Look for Watson to have one of the safest floors of all Green Bay wideouts, even as Jayden Reed looks to be making his return in the next few weeks.

4. TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

22.0% Rostered

Brenton Strange has looked strong in his return to the lineup for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the passing game has begun to funnel through their starting tight end. In his two games back after returning from injury, Strange has seen four-plus targets and either had over 90 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown.

The Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, giving Strange another chance at putting up TE1 numbers for your fantasy football roster.

5. QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

50.3% Rostered

Once again, Jacoby Brissett finds himself as the lone quarterback in the Week 14 waiver wire pickups. On the heels of another 300-plus yard passing performance, Brissett produced another two-touchdown performance, his sixth of the season.

While Brissett faces a tough task in the Rams' defense in Week 14, Arizona will likely still need to throw the ball at least 40 times, giving Brissett a safe floor. If you want to go a different direction for Week 14, you can look towards Trevor Lawrence or C.J. Stroud for a fill-in.

6. WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

2.7% Rostered

Originally seen as a throw-in in the Sauce Gardner trade, the New York Jets might have actually found a long-term piece for their wide receiver room in Adonai Mitchell. Stepping in as Tyrod Taylor’s favorite target, Mitchell exploded in Week 14 to the tune of eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Adonai Mitchell 8 REC, 102 YDS, 1 TD vs ATL Today. Breakout game for AD Mitchell.pic.twitter.com/uMDIWYmy9U https://t.co/XzXfi89TNQ — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 30, 2025

With the Jets needing to find something in the passing game, look for Mitchell to be a weekly FLEX option with how often the Jets will need to pass the ball.

7. RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders

12.4% Rostered

A quiet showing from Chris Rodriguez was salvaged by a rushing touchdown in Week 13, but he did lead the Washington backfield, a good sign of how he has remained the top option for the Commanders. The trio of Rodriguez, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Jeremy McNichols all earn work during games, which can make things tough to predict, but Rodriguez has clearly taken over the RB1 role for the Commanders moving forward.

8. RB Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight, Arizona Cardinals

36.8% Rostered

The return timeline of Trey Benson is a murky one, as head coach Jonathan Gannon has been intentionally vague. In the interim, both Bam Knight and Michael Carter have had their fair share of boom weeks out of the backfield for the Arizona Cardinals, although Knight has been more consistent.

Even if Benson returns in Week 13, don’t expect the former Seminole to earn a massive workload in his first game back. While Carter has had most of his work come in the passing game, Knight has been valuable in both areas, and

9. WR Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

1.0% Rostered

The ankle injury suffered by Amon-Ra St. Brown opens up a key pass-catching role in the Detroit Lions offense, a spot that rookie Isaac TeSlaa will step into. While the recovery timeline for St. Brown is currently unknown, with Detroit playing on a short week, all signs point to the Sun God at least missing Week 14.

TeSlaa found the end zone last week for his third touchdown of the year, as he has developed a real connection with Jared Goff in the red zone. While Jameson Williams would step into the WR1 role, TeSlaa can absolutely be fired up on Thursday against a suspect Dallas Cowboys secondary that is burned by opposing receivers on a weekly basis.

10. WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54.9% Rostered

This is more of a move if you have a playoff spot already locked up, as reports about Mike Evans potentially returning to practice are starting to pop up. While it would likely take a few weeks for Evans to get back into playing shape, he could help your roster in either the semi-final or championship rounds of your fantasy playoffs, and the Buccaneers desperately need him back in their lineup.