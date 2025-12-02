Of course, when you are chasing the fantasy football playoffs, you need a good running back. And try to spend time making sure you start the right guy at the quarterback position. But for those arcane leagues that still use kickers, here are the rankings for Week 14.

It hasn’t been the best strategy to use the best kicker in the NFL at times this season. That’s because the Dallas Cowboys spend too much time in the end zone and don’t leave scraps for Brandon Aubrey. But this week could be a different story.

Fantasy Football top picks

Of course, Brandon Aubrey is going to be at the top of the heap. He’s easily the best kicker in the NFL. And because of that wonky Thursday Night Football stuff, he will probably get an extra shot or two at a field goal.

Another reason to ride with Aubrey is that he’s been in a bit of an effectiveness slump from a fantasy football perspective. He finished 17, 20, 16, and 19 before kicking three field goals on Thanksgiving Day in the win over the Chiefs.

Special teams success is more evidence of the Cowboys' overall good play. And it’s about doing things well repeatedly, according to dallasnews.com.

“The consistency is what you’re noticing,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said in a Friday conference call. “When you look back and try to figure out why that is, again, it’s a little bit like we just stayed to the process. We trusted the process. And we’ve continued to coach to the details and try to get communication better on defense, and continue to work on pass protection and fundamentals. And things like that. That’s the biggest thing I would say, we’ve always had confidence, we’re never going to lack for confidence.”

Another good option is Jason Myers of the Seahawks. He’s red hot, kicking 14 field goals over the last four games. That was good enough for finishes of 1, 3, 5, and 2.

It helps Myers that Sam Darnold is good about sticking to the plan and not forcing things just because the Seahawks are in plus territory, according to Seahawks.com.

“The way the game declared, we didn't we didn't need him to drop back and chuck it around the yard 40 times,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “So we knew we needed to stick with our plan to kind of ground it out there in the second half. And we executed that. I thought we played way better in the second half, to help us win the game.”

Other standouts

Don’t hesitate to go with Tyler Loop of the Ravens. Lamar Jackson isn’t playing up to his usual standards. And the Ravens are seeing drives dry up before they reach the end zone.

Plus, the Ravens’ defense is playing better. And that makes them more willing to go for field goals.

After making 10 field goals over three weeks, Loop didn’t get an attempt last week against the Bengals. But the Ravens were awful in that game. They should play better this week against the Steelers.

Jackson will have to play better to help Loop. The veteran quarterback completed only 53% of his passes against the Bengals. Head coach John Harbaugh seemed to shrug it off, according to a YouTube post by the Ravens via sportingnews.com.

Article Continues Below

“That's just kind of what sports is, I do think you're going to have an off day sometimes, and that's not something that you take lightly,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar doesn't take it lightly more than anybody. You go back to work, practice, you study it, and you work together to be as precise as you can.”

Another top option is Chris Boswell of the Steelers. He’s very reliable, and the Steelers will be looking for points any way they can get them against the Ravens’ improved defense. Bump Boswell up a notch if Aaron Rodgers plays.

Fantasy Football sleepers

Because of the nature of the rivalry between the Saints and the Buccaneers, perhaps the Saints’ defense comes through with a few stops. That could lead to extra field goal chances for Buccaneers’ kicker Chase McLaughlin.

And he has been money in the back on long kicks, drilling 9 of 9 attempts from 50-plus yards for the season.

The Buccaneers might indeed power through to the end zone too many times. And they should win in a runaway. But there could be some second-half field goal attempts once they call off the dogs.

Another sleeper is Cameron Dicker of the Chargers. With the way the Eagles have been playing on offense, Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh might be willing to settle for a field goal or two this week.

And Dicker has missed just two kicks all season. Plus, he crashed a 56-yarder last week against the Raiders. Look for him to get another long-distance attempt as the Eagles’ defense looks to rebound from a terrible showing against the Bears and keep the Chargers out of the end zone.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey (DAL) at DET

2. Jason Myers (SEA) at ATL

3. Tyler Loop (BAL) vs. PIT

4. Chris Boswell (PIT) at BAL

5. Ka’imi Fairbairn (HOU) at KC

6. Chase McLaughlin (TB) vs. NO

7. Cameron Dicker (LAC) vs. PHI

8. Jake Bates (DET) vs. DAL

9. Will Lutz (DEN) at LV

10. Matt Prater (BUF) vs. CIN

11. Evan McPherson (CIN) at BUF

12. Cam Little (JAC) vs. IND

13. Harrison Mevis (LAR) at ARI

14. Harrison Butker (KC) vs. HOU

15. Riley Patterson (MIA) at NYJ