The tight end position continues to be one of fantasy football's most challenging weekly decisions, with production scattered across numerous players and matchups dictating success more than talent alone. Week 6 presents several compelling options beyond the obvious top-tier choices, offering managers opportunities to find value in unexpected places. With injuries thinning the elite tier and several breakout candidates emerging, this week requires careful evaluation of matchups and recent usage trends.

Start 'em tight ends in fantasy football Week 6

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tucker Kraft represents an excellent Week 6 play following Green Bay's bye week. Currently averaging 12.7 fantasy points per game and ranking as the TE6 for the season, Kraft has established himself as a consistent red-zone threat with impressive efficiency metrics. His 14.06 yards per reception trails only Dalton Kincaid, Cole Kmet, and Hunter Henry among tight ends running at least 90 routes this season. What makes Kraft particularly appealing this week is his matchup against Cincinnati, a defense that has surrendered 345 receiving yards to tight ends, ranking as the fourth-worst unit in the league.

The Bengals have allowed 18.56 fantasy points per game to the tight end position, the most in fantasy football. They've given up four touchdown receptions to tight ends, second-most in the NFL behind only the Jets. With Jordan Love back under center and the Packers' offense finding its rhythm, Kraft should see plenty of opportunities in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. His combination of target volume, red-zone usage, and an elite matchup makes him a must-start option for Week 6.

Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Waller's remarkable comeback story continues to unfold as one of fantasy football's best narratives this season. After retiring following the 2023 season and sitting out all of 2024, the 33-year-old has exploded back onto the scene with three touchdowns in his first two games. His snap count has steadily increased from 16 snaps (25%) in his debut to 32 snaps (58%) in Week 5, and the Dolphins coaching staff has indicated they plan to continue ramping up his usage.

With Tyreek Hill sidelined for the season due to a knee injury, Waller has become a primary target in Miami's passing attack alongside Jaylen Waddle. The Chargers defense represents a favorable matchup, having allowed significant production to tight ends this season. Waller's elite athleticism and proven chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa from their brief time together make him an excellent start for managers looking to capitalize on his resurgence. His 85% catch rate this season demonstrates the reliability that made him a fantasy star during his prime Raiders years.

Sit 'em tight ends in fantasy football Week 6

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Andrews finds himself in an increasingly concerning situation that makes him a risky start for Week 6. The Ravens' offense has struggled mightily through five games, with Andrews managing just a 5% target share in their most recent outing. Despite being in a high-scoring game environment, Andrews was only targeted twice, catching both passes for 22 yards. The emergence of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman's continued development, and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins have significantly reduced Andrews' target share.

The situation becomes even more problematic with Lamar Jackson dealing with a hamstring injury and potentially missing Week 6. If Cooper Rush starts under center, the entire Ravens passing attack faces a massive downgrade. Andrews' advanced age of 30, combined with the Ravens' offensive line issues and overall team struggles at 1-4, creates a perfect storm for continued disappointing performances. Even in a weak tight end landscape, there are better options available than hoping for a bounce-back week from Andrews.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Article Continues Below

While Pitts has shown signs of improvement this season, averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game, his matchup against Buffalo presents significant concerns. The Bills defense has been particularly stout against tight ends, and Pitts' touchdown-dependent nature makes him a risky play. His 18.4% target share this season provides some optimism, but his inability to consistently produce without finding the end zone creates a low floor for fantasy purposes.

The Falcons' offensive inconsistency compounds the problem, as they've struggled to maintain drives and create red-zone opportunities. Pitts has built some goodwill with fantasy managers after several underwhelming seasons, but his boom-or-bust nature makes him difficult to trust in crucial Week 6 matchups. The Bills' disciplined defense and ability to limit big plays should keep Pitts from reaching his ceiling, making him a sit candidate despite his improved usage patterns.

Sleeper tight ends in fantasy football Week 6

Mason Taylor, New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Taylor has emerged as one of the most compelling waiver wire additions at tight end, currently rostered in only 13% of leagues. The rookie has established himself as the clear TE1 on the Jets' depth chart and the team's second-most targeted receiver behind Garrett Wilson. Over his last two games, Taylor has accumulated 19 targets, catching 14 passes for 132 yards. His Week 5 performance was particularly impressive, leading the Jets with 12 targets and nine receptions for 67 yards.

What makes Taylor especially appealing is the Jets' negative game script tendencies, forcing them into pass-heavy situations where Taylor thrives. He played 84% of snaps in Week 5 and ran routes on 83% of Justin Fields' dropbacks. While Denver presents a tough matchup, Taylor's upcoming schedule includes favorable games against Carolina and Cincinnati before the Jets' bye week. His combination of high snap percentage, consistent route running, and clear role as the Jets' primary tight end creates a foundation for sustained fantasy production.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Fannin represents an intriguing sleeper option with touchdown upside in a divisional matchup. The rookie Canton native scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 5 against Minnesota, converting a one-yard reception in London. While his receiving yards have been modest over the last three games (25, 24, and 13 yards), his red-zone involvement and athletic profile suggest bigger performances are coming.

The matchup against Pittsburgh favors tight end production, as the Steelers defense ranks among the top eight teams allowing the most fantasy points per game to the position. Fannin's versatility as a pass-catcher who can line up anywhere on the field creates mismatches that Cleveland's offensive coordinator can exploit. His 14% target share and 17.6% first-read share provide a solid foundation, and his upcoming three-game stretch against the Steelers, Dolphins, and Patriots offers excellent streaming potential. For managers seeking a high-upside dart throw, Fannin's combination of talent and opportunity makes him worth consideration in deeper leagues.