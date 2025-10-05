Tight end Darren Waller had decided to retire before reversing course and joining the Miami Dolphins. That gamble has paid off handsomely for player and team, especially in Miami's Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

At halftime, the Dolphins held a 17-7 advantage. Waller was the focal point of the passing game, leading the team with five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. His score tied him with Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles for most amongst tight ends in 2025 thus far, via Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

Darren Waller is now tied for the league lead among TEs in receiving TDs. He already has 5 catches, 78 yards and 1 TD today. pic.twitter.com/HXRt51j6Oy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Waller did not make his Dolphins debut until Week 4 of the season as he worked his way back into game shape. But he didn't take much time to make an impact in Miami. Waller caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the New York Jets.

Article Continues Below

As the tight end gets further acclimated into the offense, he is sure to only draw more targets from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It's clear Waller is already a favorite of his in the red zone. But with Tyreek Hill out for the year, Waller must be willing to take a step forward beyond just the Panthers matchup.

Prior to retiring, the tight end had caught 350 passes for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns over his eight-year career. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders. So while Waller has taken on a big role in the past, the question is whether or not he can stay consistent after nearly leaving the NFL.

At least in Week 5, Waller is proving he can still be a dominant force. If he continues catching touchdown passes from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins will be much more successful.