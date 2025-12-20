Week 16 is the moment fantasy football managers have been building toward all season. Championships are on the line. As such, running back injuries, workload shifts, and late-season coaching decisions can suddenly thrust overlooked players into pivotal roles. Streaming running backs in Week 16 isn’t about finding a league-winner from nowhere. It's about identifying volume, matchup leverage, and game-script reliability at the exact right moment.

Several backs sit squarely on the streaming radar this week due to improving form, favorable matchups, or quietly stable workloads that haven’t fully caught the public’s attention.

Below are the most actionable last-minute running back streaming options for Week 16, along with why each deserves serious consideration in title-deciding lineups.

Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. NE)

Derrick Henry looks like a man rediscovering his late-season rhythm. In Baltimore’s dominant 24–0 win over Cincinnati, Henry ripped off 100 rushing yards on just 11 carries. He averaged a staggering 9.1 yards per attempt. His longest run of the day was a 29-yard burst. It was a reminder that he still possesses breakaway power when defenses lose gap discipline.

Even more encouraging is the trend. Henry has now posted 94 and 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. That signals both health and efficiency heading into Week 16. Baltimore continues to lean on Henry when playing from ahead. A matchup against New England projects favorably for a run-heavy game plan.

For fantasy football managers, Henry is no longer just a touchdown-dependent flex. His recent efficiency gives him RB2 value with RB1 upside, especially if the Ravens control game flow early.

RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. JAX)

RJ Harvey enters Week 16 in a better spot than many managers realize. After avoiding a serious rib injury scare, Harvey is off the injury report. He should suit up against Jacksonville. Sure, reports suggest Denver may consider monitoring his workload late in the season. However, Harvey remains the Broncos’ most trusted early-down option.

Harvey’s value lies in his consistent touch count and red-zone usage. Even if his carries are slightly capped, Jacksonville’s defensive front has struggled to contain physical runners. They have allowed chunk gains and sustained drives. That keeps Harvey squarely in the RB2 conversation.

He may not deliver a massive ceiling outcome, but Harvey offers predictable volume. Tat makes him a strong streaming option.

Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. BUF)

Judkins’ recent box scores don’t inspire confidence at first glance. He managed just 21 rushing yards on 12 carries in Cleveland’s Week 15 loss to Chicago. He also added minimal value as a receiver. Over the last two games, he’s failed to reach 30 rushing yards. That does raise concerns about efficiency.

However, streaming is often about context, not recent disappointment. Buffalo’s defense has been inconsistent against the run. This is particularly true when offenses commit to early-down rushing. Cleveland is likely to emphasize ball control after recent offensive struggles. That could keep Judkins involved even if efficiency remains an issue.

Judkins profiles as a deep-league flex rather than a must-start. That said, managers desperate for touches should not ignore him.

Breece Hall, NYJ (@ NO)

Breece Hall’s Week 15 stat line was ugly. He tallied 23 rushing yards on 12 carries in a blowout loss to Jacksonville. He appeared limited by a knee issue, and the Jets’ offense never found rhythm. That said, Hall’s Week 16 outlook is brighter than it appears.

Hall is practicing in full this week. That signals improved health heading into the matchup with New Orleans. Despite recent inefficiency, Hall remains a focal point of the Jets’ offense. He is exactly 100 rushing yards shy of 1,000 on the season. That's an incentive that shouldn’t be ignored.

While teammate Isaiah Davis flashed in Week 15, Hall still dominates snaps and high-value touches. In a more competitive game script, Hall projects as a volume-based RB2.

Aaron Jones, MIN (@ NYG)

Aaron Jones continues to quietly deliver usable fantasy football production despite sharing work in Minnesota’s backfield. In Week 15, Jones logged 34 rushing yards on 12 carries. He also added 31 receiving yards on three catches. The raw totals weren’t eye-popping, but his involvement across all phases keeps him relevant.

Jones has been managing a nagging shoulder injury since Week 9. He has often appeared on practice reports, but it hasn’t impacted his availability or role on Sundays. Yes, Jordan Mason siphons some carries. That said, Jones still handles high-leverage touches.

The Week 16 matchup against the Giants is appealing. New York has struggled to contain veteran backs who can catch passes out of the backfield. That makes Jones a solid flex or low-end RB2 option with a reliable floor.

Final thoughts

Week 16 running back streaming is about understanding trends before they become obvious. Derrick Henry’s late-season surge, RJ Harvey’s health rebound, Breece Hall’s restored practice participation, and Aaron Jones’ steady involvement all present paths to meaningful fantasy football points.

Championships aren’t won by chasing last week’s box score. They are won by trusting role, matchup, and timing. Choose wisely, and let volume do the rest.