The Denver Broncos are entering their most critical stretch of the season with a commanding 12-2 record and an 11-game winning streak, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have surged to 10-4 with an impressive five-game winning streak. This Week 16 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High promises to be a spectacular clash between two of the league's hottest teams, but the Broncos' dominance at home and superior defensive prowess should prevail in what shapes up to be a playoff-caliber battle.

The Broncos are favored by 3 points for good reason. Denver has established itself as a powerhouse with the best record in the NFL while maintaining an undefeated home record this season. Jacksonville's offense has been firing on all cylinders, but testing their mettle against the Broncos' formidable defense on the road presents an entirely different challenge than their recent victories over Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

Bo Nix Throws Three Plus Touchdown Passes in Dominant Performance

Bo Nix continues his elite play with three or more touchdown passes as the Broncos' offense exploits Jacksonville's secondary. The young quarterback has been nothing short of sensational throughout Denver's winning streak, orchestrating an offense that has proven nearly impossible to defend at Mile High. Against Green Bay in Week 15, Nix showcased his talent by throwing four touchdown passes, and he will look to replicate that success against a Jaguars defense that has been vulnerable at times this season.

Jacksonville's secondary has shown flashes of vulnerability, particularly when facing mobile, accurate quarterbacks who can dissect coverage schemes. Nix's combination of arm talent, poise in the pocket, and ability to extend plays makes him a nightmare matchup for the Jaguars' defensive backs. The Broncos' offensive line has improved dramatically from earlier in the season, giving Nix clean pockets to operate.

The Jaguars will be forced to bring pressure, which historically has opened up explosive plays in the passing game. Expect Nix to connect with his talented receiving corps—including standouts who have emerged during the winning streak—for multiple scores. Denver's play-calling has been exceptional under their coaching staff, and they will manufacture opportunities for their quarterback to thrive.

Denver's Defense Holds Trevor Lawrence to Below 250 Passing Yards

The Broncos' elite defense will bottleneck Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's offense, limiting them to under 250 passing yards and forcing multiple turnovers. This is where the Broncos' dominance truly separates them from the rest of the pack. Denver's defensive unit has been suffocating opponents throughout their win streak, and while Jacksonville's offense has scored 25 or more points in seven consecutive games, the Broncos present a different level of challenge.

Trevor Lawrence is an excellent quarterback, but he has yet to face a defensive scheme as coordinated and aggressive as Denver's at home. The Broncos' secondary, bolstered by elite corner play from Pat Surtain III, will provide tight coverage on Jacksonville's receiving weapons. Additionally, Denver's pass rush, led by dynamic defensive ends Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper, will create pressure that forces Lawrence into uncomfortable decisions.

The Jaguars' recent success has come primarily against inferior defensive units. Against Houston, one of the few quality defenses they've faced recently, Jacksonville struggled considerably. The Broncos' pass rush will arrive early and often, disrupting Jacksonville's timing and rhythm. Expect at least one interception as Lawrence attempts to fit balls into tight windows against elite cornerback play.

Jaguars Running Game Contained Under 100 Rushing Yards

Jacksonville's running attack, anchored by Travis Etienne, will be bottled up for under 100 combined rushing yards as Denver's run defense demonstrates why they rank among the league's elite. The Jaguars have leaned on their ground game throughout their five-game winning streak, using power running concepts to control the line of scrimmage and establish early-down advantages. However, Denver's defensive front seven presents an imposing obstacle that Jacksonville simply cannot overcome.

Denver's defensive linemen are disciplined and assignment-sound, rarely allowing running backs to find cutback lanes or establish rhythm. The Broncos will stack the line of scrimmage early in the game, daring the Jaguars to beat them through the air against their elite secondary. Travis Etienne, while a talented back, will face a wall of resistance that disrupts the Jaguars' entire offensive philosophy.

This prediction hinges on Denver's commitment to controlling the line of scrimmage and forcing Jacksonville into obvious passing situations. When teams are forced to abandon the run game, their offense becomes predictable and significantly less effective. The Broncos' linebacker corps has been exceptional at filling gaps and diagnosing plays pre-snap, which will minimize the Jaguars' effectiveness in the ground attack.

This matchup represents a defining moment for both teams' playoff aspirations. The Broncos' combination of elite quarterback play, superior defense, and dominant home-field advantage should prove too much for Jacksonville to overcome. Denver will extend their winning streak to twelve games and solidify their position atop the AFC playoff seeding.