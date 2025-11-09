The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with an awkward quarterback situation. Jacoby Brissett has taken over for Kyler Murray after he landed on injured reserve with a foot injury. The veteran quarterback has sparked the offense and even got the Cardinals a win last week. Could he be the starter for the rest of the season if Murray remains out?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the full details of Murray's foot injury in a recent article.

“Sources say Murray is dealing with a mid-foot sprain in the area of a Lisfranc injury — while not actually being a Lisfranc injury,” Rapoport wrote on Saturday. “It's ligament partial tear — otherwise known as a sprain — but there are no broken bones and there is no dislocation.”

Rapoport explained that Murray's original diagnosis was three-to-four weeks, which explains why Arizona did not initially place him on injured reserve.

However, Murray is still not completely healthy and there remains a risk of reinjury.

Murray will be eligible to return on December 7th against the Rams. That is when Arizona must decide whether or not Murray will come off injured reserve.

That decision could hinge upon Arizona's position in the NFC playoff race, and whether or not Brissett is continuing to play at a high level.

Kyler Murray's future with Cardinals “in limbo” per Adam Schefter

Article Continues Below

Now Murray's future in Arizona is an open question.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Murray's future in the desert is “in limbo” ahead of the 2026 offseason.

“The Cardinals must decide by this offseason whether to try to trade Murray, release him, or pay another $19.5 million in guaranteed money that becomes due on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March,” Schefter wrote on Saturday. “Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways. Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that ‘a separation is imminent.'”

Perhaps the Cardinals will have a trade market for Murray this offseason if he can get healthy. But for now, the Cardinals need to focus on finishing the regular season.

Cardinals at Seahawks kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.