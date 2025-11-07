Keep in mind that things change over the course of even a few days in fantasy football, including the defense and special teams units. And there are some teams to avoid. But here are the last-minute streaming options for NFL Week 10 in 2025.

The main target is the Detroit Lions. That’s especially true if your league scores bonus points for sacks. For example, one league uses 1.7 points per sack. But they also award 0.5 points per tackle for loss. So essentially, each sack is worth 2.2 points.

And over the last two weeks, the Lions have taken the quarterback down nine times.

Lions are the best streaming option

The Lions will take on the Commanders, a team that has been decimated by injuries. Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback, a significant downgrade from Jayden Daniels. However, Mariota is a capable veteran.

Still, he doesn’t have receivers Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, or Luke McCaffrey. And Deebo Samuel looks like he’s on the downturn of his career. It’s a tough deal for Mariota, and lick your chops for the Lions.

However, the Lions need to get better at run defense. And running the football is something the Commanders do well. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said the cornerbacks need to step up, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I learned this from Aaron Glenn, one of my mentors,” Sheppard said. “The identity of your defense shows up [with] your corners at the point of attack in the run game. If you really want to preach you’re a tough defense, you’re a physical outfit, show me your corners when they’re called upon in run support. And we’ve been good in that area. And if you want to be on the field, you have to be good in that area.

“We don’t believe in cover guys. Now, obviously, that’s a part of your job as a defensive back, but we don’t believe in that here. Our identity as a defense is tough, physical, violent mentality, and that has to show up in all aspects of the game.”

And Terrion Arnold is part of that equation.

“To me, it’s a technique issue, because he’s there at the point of attack,” Sheppard said. “I know Terrion wants to do it, it’s not a will or anything like that. It’s just understanding you’ve got to run your feet in this League. You have to bring your feet, that’s everybody. Same thing, one of our best players at the point of attack on third-and-9, Alex (Anzalone), you cannot leave your feet.”

The Lions have finished as a starting defense in 12-team leagues five times this year, including four of the last five games they’ve played. Grab them and smile.

Browns are also a good streaming option

You just need to look at the opponent (Jets) to see all you need to see for this matchup. Plus, the Browns are pretty good anyway, according to Fantasy Pros.

“The Browns rank inside the top 10 in defensive fantasy points per game and have racked up 34 points in their last two contests,” Pat Fitzmaurice said. “Cleveland has accumulated 24 sacks, led by star edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has 10. The Browns get an enticing Week 10 date with the Jets, who are giving up 8.4 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, which was ninth-most in the league entering Week 9.”

The Browns finished as the No. 1 defense against the Dolphins and No. 6 against the Patriots. The latter was very impressive with three sacks, a pick, and a fumble recovery. And they are good at the details, according to cleveland.com via brownsnation.com.

“I think a big message for our defense, and I’m sure most defenses, is ‘Do your job,’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “And you don’t go looking for an interception, or you use your technique when you’re tackling and the second guy in punches out. So, doing your job, the ball, you’ll be in position to make plays on the ball. And sometimes you have to wait for those opportunities to come, but you don’t go outside the framework of your defense.”

Don’t shy away from the Texans

With the Jaguars coming to town, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. But you don’t really know which Jacksonville team will show up. And quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t scared anybody over the past few years.

Some sites have the Texans ranked in the No. 1 spot for this week, including NBC Sports.

“The Texans are far and away the top DST in my BOD model, and it’s easy to see why,” Eric Samulski wrote. “Over the last six weeks, they’ve averaged 11.2 fantasy points per game and rank 1st in opponents’ scoring rate, 1st in EPA per play allowed, 2nd in conversion rate allowed, 3rd in turnover rate, 4th in the rate of tackles that go for a loss or no gain, and 9th in the NFL in pressure rate.

“They are one of the toughest teams in the league to pass against, and now they’ll face a Jaguars offense that will definitely be without Travis Hunter and could also be without Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and Dynami Brown (concussion). I feel pretty good about this spot, even if Davis Mills is starting.”