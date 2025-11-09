The Dallas Cowboys had a few suitors for Micah Parsons before they traded him to the Green Bay Packers. One of those suitors was the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Cowboys made sure he wouldn't go there now, or in the future, as they put a ‘poison pill' in the deal to block him from their division rival, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The previously unreported condition states that if the Packers decide to trade Parsons to a team in the NFC East division — the Eagles tried to trade for him last summer before being rebuffed — then Green Bay would owe Dallas its 2028 first-round draft pick, sources involved in the trade told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

The same was put in place for Kenny Clark, who was involved in the trade. If the Cowboys trade Clark to a team in the NFC North, they would owe the Packers their 2028 first-round pick.

The conditions were put in place in the deal so Parsons wouldn't have a chance to play for the Eagles, which isn't far from where he grew up. Parsons isn't completely blocked from playing for the Eagles or another NFC East team, just this season and in 2026.

It was noted that the Eagles were interested in Parsons, but it looks like the Cowboys were never going to be interested in sending him there. General manager Howie Roseman has shown his willingness to make big deals almost every year, and it was no surprise that he tried to go after one of the best young pass rushers in the league.

Parsons has 6.5 sacks this season and is leading the Packers' defense, which currently ranks fifth in total defense.

There shouldn't be a reason why the Packers would want to trade Parsons anytime soon, but the Cowboys wanted to make sure, just in case they do, it wasn't to the Eagles.