TreVeyon Henderson is only a rookie for the New England Patriots, but fantasy managers had very high expectations for him this season after watching him play well during the preseason. We have seen rookie running backs dominate before. However, this has been very far from the case.

Henderson is a role player for the Patriots offense that is led by Drake Maye under center. Maye is playing like an MVP-caliber player in his second season in New England. Do the Patriots not want to disrupt his flow? Maybe. Even with all the injuries to the running backs, it seems Henderson will continue on the path that he is on. The Patriots are going to mix and match the RBs, and you never know which one is going to get the touch.

For the first time in 2025, Henderson started at running back because Rhamondre Stevenson was out with an injury. Antonio Gibson is out for the season, and the thought was that Henderson would really get touches. He ended with 14 carries, 55 yards, and zero scores, which ended with 12.70 fantasy points, the highest of his season. He did catch four passes for a career-high 32 yards as well. Terrell Jennings got the RedZone touches and scored a touchdown in the win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Henderson has just one rushing touchdown on the season, which came in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

When Stevenson returns, Henderson's production is going to go down. ESPN's latest article believes that his disappointing season will continue.

“The Patriots don't know when Rhamondre Stevenson will be back from his toe injury, but they didn't go out and get a running back at the deadline, and they liked what they got Sunday from Terrell Jennings and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Fantasy managers who were hoping Stevenson's injury would open the door to Henderson as a full-time starter were disappointed and will continue to be, as the Patriots like Henderson but still need to see more from him before they fully trust him with the between-the-tackles work. Henderson is a stronger recommendation for fantasy dynasty formats than he is for 2025.”