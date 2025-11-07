Week 10 of the NFL and Fantasy season is already here, and fantasy managers are prepping for the latter part of the season, hoping to ensure a playoff spot. The tight end position has arguably been the most volatile this season, with constant changes in the top rankings and new developments changing the fantasy landscape. As Week 10's full slate approaches, we'll take a look at the best Fantasy Football streaming options at Tight End.

The biggest news at the position came in Week 9 with Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft going down with a season-ending knee injury. Just a week prior, Kraft set a career-high for receiving yards in a single game (143) while adding two touchdowns, looking like the best tight end in football. On a more positive note, Raiders' Brock Bowers returned in Week 9 with a massive 12-catch day for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 10, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans will all hit their bye week, leaving serious gaps to fill at the tight end position. The following players are available in 50% or more of ESPN Fantasy Football leagues, so don't hesitate to scoop them up before the weekend to ensure success for your upcoming matchups!

Week 10 Streamers – Tight End

Packers' TE Luke Musgrave – Rostered in 14.7% of leagues

Tight End Tucker Kraft was the most consistent and dangerous weapon in this Packers' passing offense before his injury, garnering 25.5% of the target share through the first nine weeks. While Luke Musgrave certainly hasn't seen as much on-field action this year, he becomes a priority waiver-wire pickup for Kraft managers, especially. He should be sent alongside TE John FitzPatrick on several occasions, but Musgrave effectively earns the TE1 role in Jordan Love's offense.

Given the recent tendency for the Packers to pick things up in the back half of the season, expect Musgrave to get a ton of work in crossing routes and short-to-intermediate outs. He's also a big factor in the run-blocking game, and given his work under Kraft in practice every day, he should be ready to step up in this situation.

Giants' TE Theo Johnson – Rostered in 42.3% of leagues

Giants' TE Theo Johnson was already a priority pickup in Week 9 after emerging as a favorable pass-catching target for rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Johnson has surpassed 10.0 fantasy points in three of his last five appearances, including a two-touchdown day in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants will face the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks, all making for potentially high-scoring games. Theo Johnson has proven to be a reliable target in the end zone and should have several opportunities against this Bears defense in Week 10.

Saints' TE Juwan Johnson – Rostered in 35.2% of leagues

Saints' Juwan Johnson saw an extremely hot start to the season with three-straight games of 10.0 or more (PPR) fantasy points. In Weeks 4, 5, and 6, Johnson scored in the single digits and fell out of starting-TE territory. The last three games have seen another resurgence with 10.0 or more points, including an end zone trip in his most recent game.

At this point, fantasy managers should know the risks all too well in starting Johnson every week, as his boom/bust chances are about equal in either direction. Nevertheless, the change at quarterback with Tyler Shough under center could see a subsequent boost in the usage for Johnson as a safety blanket for his signal-caller. Don't be afraid to roster Johnson throughout this bye week or if you're thin at the position.

Bears' TE Colston Loveland – Rostered in 41.5% of leagues

TE Colston Loveland is still available in a significant number of leagues, but with teammate Cole Kmet clearing concussion protocol and returning to practice this week, Loveland's usage will see an understandable drop in the coming weeks. Still, he's made the most of his starting opportunities and scored not only his first touchdown, but also had two in his first career game doing so. With Kmet easing his way back slowly, there's a solid chance Ben Johnson rolls with the hot hand and continues to put Loveland out there.

Something also has to be said of the chemistry Loveland has built with quarterback Caleb Williams, indicated by his 17 receptions to Kmet's 10 on the season. With Kmet intermittently missing time, Loveland has been able to emerge as a more consistent option for Williams and has also shown big-play ability after the catch. He should be rostered in more leagues, so be sure to pick him up while the Bears' offense is hot.