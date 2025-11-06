The 2025 NFL season has been filled with devastating injuries, particularly at the wide receiver position. That puts fantasy football managers in a tough spot, and they may find themselves in another one come Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars began their week of practice on Wednesday. But there was a glaring omission: Brian Thomas Jr., who missed practice with three others, per Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey.

Thomas Jr. suffered a low-grade high ankle sprain in the Jaguars' Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy managers who used a late-first, early-second round pick on him have been massively disappointed. He has just 30 catches for 420 yards and one touchdown. But he has still likely remained in starting lineups. That may change this week.

Even if the severity of the ankle injury is minor, high-ankle sprains typically require a couple of weeks off.

The Jaguars made one of the bigger trades at the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday, landing Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. That came on the heels of the news that Travis Hunter was placed on injured reserve. But it is unlikely the veteran Meyers will have a huge impact in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. It should take a week or two for Meyers to get up to speed.

That could open the door for Parker Washington to lead the team in targets and receptions this week. Washington is owned in just 27% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues. Last week, he led all Jaguars with nine targets, eight catches, and 90 yards receiving.

But fantasy managers should tread with caution this week. The Texans' defense is arguably the best in football. They have also allowed the fifth fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this year.