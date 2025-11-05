Fantasy football managers have some decisions to make and will look at many Week 10 Start Em' Sit Em' columns to find the right fit. But one of their automatic plays could be in danger this week, as James Cook did not practice on Wednesday, according to Bills' beat writer Joe Buscaglia.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said Joe Bosa (wrist), RB James Cook (ankle/foot), DE A.J. Epenesa, DT DaQuan Jones, and LB Shaq Thompson all will not practice on Wednesday,” Buscaglia wrote on X.

This is an alarming development for both Bills' fans and fantasy football owners who have depended on Cook all season to help their teams thrive. Significantly, it's especially concerning, especially because Cook has a great matchup this weekend, facing the Miami Dolphins. When Cook last faced the Fins, he went off for 19 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 10 yards in a 31-21 win.

The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 last weekend. Amazingly, Cook performed magnificently, rushing 27 times for 114 yards while catching a pass for 11 yards. His ability to move the chains threw the Chiefs' offense off balance, keeping Patrick Mahomes off the field, and allowing the Bills to control the clock and the pace of this game.

There was some drama heading into this Week 10 showdown with the Fins, as Cook roasted the Dolphins. However, if he is unable to play this weekend, the Bills will suddenly be without one of their best weapons. Cook is valuable to the Bills because he is another option the defense must focus on, in addition to containing quarterback Josh Allen.

Cook has had a great season, rushing 153 times for 867 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Additionally, he has caught 13 passes for 100 yards. Fantasy football owners hope he will be available as the Bills face a Miami defense that has ranked third-worst in the NFL in rush defense. The Bills will play the Dolphins this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.