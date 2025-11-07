Fantasy football returns for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season with another week of chaos from the running back position.

Week 9 was full of surprises from the running back position, with multiple players on bye and several others dropping the ball. There was no shock seeing Christian McCaffrey take the throne against a nonexistent New York Giants defense, but the rest of the top 10 epitomized the unpredictability of fantasy football.

The Carolina Panthers' Rico Dowdle continued his hot streak in Week 9, finishing as the only other running back with over 20 fantasy points. Chicago Bears rookie Kyle Monangai took full advantage of his featured role with D'Andre Swift absent to finish as the Week 9 RB3. Kyren Williams and Josh Jacobs rounded out the top five.

Another four teams are on bye in Week 10, shelving Chase Brown, Isaiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Javonte Williams and Tony Pollard for the week. None has been a league-winner in 2025, but managers relying on either as a starter have to look elsewhere.

Monangai is easily the pickup of the week, but he flew off waiver wires in most fantasy football leagues early. New England Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson is also a popular streaming option with Rhamondre Stevenson out another game, but he is not a player who should still be available on Friday.

Running back is the toughest position in fantasy football to find serviceable options for late in the week, but desperate managers can still make do. There are a few players available in most leagues still worthy of a spot start in fantasy football for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

The New York Giants no longer have a clear-cut starting running back. Cam Skattebo‘s injury seemingly cleared the way for Tyrone Tracy Jr. to reclaim his role in the backfield, but veteran Devin Singletary will not go away quietly.

Tracy got the start in Week 9, but Singletary was equally as involved. The veteran received three more carries and two more overall touches while playing 56.1 percent of the offensive snaps. Although it was a near-even split, Singletary was slightly more involved in the offensive game plan.

Tracy is still the more explosive player with the higher upside. The fact that Singletary continues to return kicks is also indicative of his stance with the coaching staff. However, until one player truly separates himself from the other, this has to be treated as an even split.

Singletary and Tracy both get one of their best matchups of the year in Week 10, when the Giants take on the Chicago Bears' bottom-10 rush defense. Singletry, who should handle most of the goal-line work, is still available in over half of fantasy football leagues.

Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals

Emari Demercado returned from an ankle injury in Week 9 and immediately reclaimed the Arizona Cardinals' backfield. Bam Knight still got the start, but Demercado out-touched him 15-11. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said he will take a hot-hand approach with his current running back committee, which, for the time being, favors Demercado.

Interim starter Trey Benson is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10, but he has yet to return to practice. With Benson out at least one more game, Demercado is likely in line for another big opportunity against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks boast a top-10 rush defense, but they are vulnerable through the air. Seattle enters Week 10 allowing the fifth-most receiving yards to running backs, which aligns with Demercado's play style more than that of Knight.

Both running backs could struggle in Week 10, but if either is to have any fantasy football success, it will likely be Demercado. The 26-year-old is a fine FLEX streaming option for at least one more game while Benson remains sidelined.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

As long as Kyren Williams is healthy, it is nearly impossible for Blake Corum to carve out a consistent fantasy-relevant role. However, he might have an opportunity to make an impact in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

He has not had the volume, but Corum has been the Rams' most efficient running back all season. Williams is coming off a season-high 114-yard game against the New Orleans Saints, but Corum also saw a season-high 13 carries in that contest. The 34-10 blowout played a factor, but Corum remained a consistent part of the game plan.

Coming off their best rushing game of the year, the Rams now face the 49ers, who currently rank league-average against the run. San Francisco might not be able to put its best foot forward in Week 10, with six members of its starting front seven occupying the injury report. Rookie defensive end Mykel Williams has already been ruled out after tearing his ACL against the New York Giants.

The potential smash spot aligns for Williams more than Corum, but both players could thrive. Corum has reached double digits before, and he has an excellent opportunity to get into the end zone in Week 10.

Terrell Jennings, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson missed his first game of the season in Week 9, allowing rookie TreVeyon Henderson to take over in a featured role. Henderson delivered on that front, but it was another young running back, Terrell Jennings, who stole the show.

Henderson still started the game and received 18 touches to Jennings' 12. However, it was the latter who reached paydirt on a three-yard dive early in the second quarter. Everybody entered the game focused on Henderson, but came away wondering how much Jennings increased his role moving forward.

Jennings might not be a part of the offense once Stevenson returns, but that will not matter in Week 10. The veteran has yet to return to practice, paving the way for Henderson and Jennings to remain the two leaders of the New England Patriots' backfield.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers present a stiffer test than the Washington Commanders did, but Jennings' Week 9 involvement, particularly in the red zone, makes him worthy of another streaming opportunity. Mike Vrabel's inexplicable reluctance to give Henderson an every-down role only bolsters Jennings' fantasy football profile.

Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Backing up the league's second-leading rusher does not tend to make much room for fantasy football success. That has limited Ty Johnson‘s ceiling, but he has an opportunity to potentially make a larger impact in Week 10.

Johnson has split the Buffalo Bills' backup job with Ray Davis, but has taken over the No. 2 role. Davis has played double-digit offensive snaps in just one of the team's last six games, while Johnson has played at least 12 snaps in every game this season.

With star running back James Cook dealing with an ankle injury, Johnson figures to be the primary beneficiary. Cook does not appear destined to miss any time, but he could be in line for a reduced workload against the 2-7 Miami Dolphins.

Johnson, who reached paydirt in Week 9, is the Bills' first running back off the bench in almost any situation. The Dolphins enter Week 10 allowing the third-most rushing yards per game, potentially creating an avenue for Johnson to carve out meaningful fantasy football production.