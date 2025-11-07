Every week of the NFL season, fantasy football managers need to make difficult decisions. Rarely ever is a starting roster cut and dry. As the league has changed in recent years, the reliance on wide receivers in football has boosted the position's significance in fantasy.

This week, four teams are on bye: the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. That means fantasy football rosters will be without the services of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy. Admittedly, there is not a Titans receiver that should be in starting lineups right now.

That does not even take into account injuries sustained at the wide receiver position.

So, fantasy managers are likely in need of help. Worry not, I am here to help you with some wideouts you can stream in Week 10.

Start Jaguars WR Parker Washington

The first player on my list might come as a surprise. Jacksonville Jaguars' wideout Parker Washington can be played this week.

I know, I know, he will face the league's best defense in the Houston Texans. But there are quite a few reasons to think Washington will post at least double-digit points in PPR leagues.

The Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers before the deadline. But he is expected to be on a snap count as he learns the new offense. Travis Hunter is on injured reserve. Brian Thomas Jr. is hurt and has not practiced this week. Someone has to catch passes, right?

Last week, Washington caught eight of nine targets for 90 yards under similar circumstances.

Plus, the Texans will be without CJ Stroud, who is dealing with a concussion. They will start Davis Mills at quarterback, so this game should be close.

So, game script and volume make Washington a solid streaming option this week.

Insert Darnell Mooney

Fantasy managers in need at WR entering the weekend have a great opportunity in front of them. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney quietly has a great matchup on Sunday.

The Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Berlin. The Colts obviously pose a serious threat to winning the game. They also do not allow much on the ground. But Indy's defense ranks near the bottom of the NFL in big pass plays allowed (20+ yards). Mooney averaged just under 15 yards per catch, most of which were all air yards.

The Colts traded for Sauce Gardner, who should line up opposite Drake London much of the game. That'll present deep shot chances for Mooney to feast against a beatable secondary.

Christian Watson can be played

Now, this one comes with a caveat. Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson is such a boom-or-bust player. Part of that is because he gets banged up so often during the game. But assuming he plays all game against the Philadelphia Eagles, I actually like his chances of performing for fantasy football managers.

The Eagles' defense is great in name only. In reality, they are middle-of-the-pack. They have also struggled against deep passes this season, which is where Watson excels.

Watson has played in two games this year. He caught six of eight targets for a whopping 143 yards. That is almost 25 yards per catch. I fully expect the Eagles to try and slow down Josh Jacobs on Monday Night Football. That should present some deep-shot opportunities as the safeties creep closer to the line.

Darius Slayton's a sneaky, solid play

The last receiver you can stream is the New York Giants' Darius Slayton. Wan'Dale Robinson has taken the lion's share of targets since Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury. But quietly, Slayton has been flex-worthy at times.

This week, the Giants will host the Chicago Bears.

Chicago's defense has looked worse and worse with each passing game. But Caleb Williams and Co. should move the ball and score plenty of points against a banged-up Giants defense. Therefore, Jaxson Dart will be slinging the ball, trying to play catch-up.

There is rain in the forecast, which puts this play in jeopardy. But I have always felt that as long as it is not pouring, it favors the receiver. He knows where he is going. The cornerbacks do not and need to adjust on the fly on wet grass.