Kickers may not be the flashiest fantasy football position, but in tight matchups, they often determine victory or defeat. For Week 10, the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs are all on their bye. That removes a few familiar fantasy options from the pool. It also means it’s time to look for steady legs with high-floor scoring opportunities and to bench those whose teams might struggle to cross midfield.

Ahead of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which RBs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Matt Prater, BUF (@ MIA)

Matt Prater’s reputation as a strong-legged but occasionally streaky kicker precedes him. However, Week 10 sets up nicely for a bounce-back performance. Prater went 1-for-2 on field goals and added two extra points last week against the Chiefs. He missed a long attempt that could have cost Buffalo dearly. Despite the hiccup, his role remains secure while Tyler Bass (groin) continues to recover.

The Bills should move the ball efficiently against a shaky Dolphins defense. This will give Prater plenty of chances to pile up points. Even if Buffalo builds an early lead, expect him to tack on multiple extra points with the potential for two or three field-goal attempts in the second half.

Brandon McManus, GB (vs. PHI)

Brandon McManus remains one of the more dependable veteran kickers in fantasy football. In Week 9, he connected on two of three field goals and an extra point. McManus has now made 11 of his 16 attempts and 15 of 16 PATs this season. That is not elite accuracy, but steady enough to trust.

The Packers’ ability to sustain drives without always punching it in creates opportunities for McManus. Against the Eagles, he could see multiple attempts from 40+ yards. That is fantasy football gold.

Jake Bates, DET (@ WAS)

Jake Bates has quietly emerged as a streaming favorite for fantasy football managers. He went 1-for-2 on field goals and hit all three extra points in Week 9. The Lions and Commanders are both capable of moving the ball quickly, so this matchup profiles as a potential shootout. That can benefit kickers on both sides.

Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. NYG)

Cairo Santos has been a model of stability for Chicago. He went 2-for-3 on field goals and a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points in the Bears’ Week 9 win over Cincinnati. Santos is now 11-for-14 in field goals for the year.

Remember that the Bears’ offense, powered by an improving ground game, has been moving the ball effectively. However, they often struggle to finish drives. That's a perfect condition for fantasy football kicker production.

Other Starts: Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. PIT); Chris Boswell, PIT (@ LAC)

Sit ’Em

Chad Ryland, ARI (@ SEA)

Article Continues Below

Chad Ryland enjoyed one of his best outings of the season in Week 9. He went 5-for-5 on kicks (two field goals, three PATs) in a 27–17 win over Dallas. Yes, the performance was encouraging. That said, it’s not enough to vault him into weekly fantasy football relevance.

Arizona’s offense remains volatile, particularly on the road. Seattle’s defense has been stingy inside its own 30-yard line. They have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers. Ryland’s recent success is unlikely to carry over here.

Ryan Fitzgerald, CAR (vs. NO)

Ryan Fitzgerald hit a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired against Green Bay in Week 9. However, that was the lone highlight in an otherwise quiet day. He went 1-for-1 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points. In addition, Carolina’s offensive inconsistency caps his potential.

The Saints have also allowed just five field-goal attempts in their last four games. With that, Fitzgerald is best left on benches this week in a low-scoring matchup.

Andre Szmyt, CLE (@ NYJ)

Andre Szmyt’s struggles continue. He missed a 47-yard attempt in Week 9 and added only one extra point. He finished with a mere single fantasy football point. Yes, Cleveland’s offense provides a fair number of field-goal chances. That said, Szmyt’s inconsistency has become a liability for fantasy managers.

Other Sits: Blake Grupe, NO (@ CAR); Riley Patterson, MIA (vs. BUF)

Final thoughts

Week 10’s fantasy football kicking landscape favors players tied to efficient offenses that move the ball but don’t always finish drives. That makes Matt Prater, Cairo Santos, and Brandon McManus safe bets. All three should see multiple scoring chances in favorable matchups. Conversely, kickers attached to low-scoring or turnover-prone teams, like Andre Szmyt or Ryan Fitzgerald, are far too volatile to trust.

The lesson for this week? Prioritize kickers tethered to high-tempo, top-12 offenses. Yes, that's even if they’re not the most accurate. Avoid those bogged down in defensive slugfests. In a tight fantasy week, a single 50-yarder could make all the difference.