While the Los Angeles Rams may be without Davante Adams, the Atlanta Falcons are pumped and ready. And here are bold predictions for their Week 17 Monday Night Football clash.

The Rams are 11-4 and still chasing the NFC West title and a possible No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Falcons are 6-9, having won two games in a row.

Let’s take a look at the high end of what could happen.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will throw three TD passes

He’s pulled this off eight times, including five of the last eight Rams games. But it’s a little tougher without touchdown machine Adams, who might miss another game.

Still, the Falcons are much better against the pass (No. 9 in the NFL) than they are versus the run (No. 24). But Stafford has shown he can get it done against any defense. He’s a special quarterback, according to therams.com.

“I say he's a coach on the field, but I think that's almost minimizing it,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “I mean, he just gives everybody a calm. I think he's seen as a guy that's one of the best to ever do it.”

Stafford does it with skills and his mind, according to Sports Illustrated.l

“He’s so knowledgeable,” stated McVay. “I think when you're breaking the huddle, and you're able to have command over, ‘Alright, what's the intent?’ You're able to give little tidbits and coaching points. You're able to recognize some of the different things that maybe the prep has helped with, relative to some of the defensive structures. I say he's a coach on the field, but I think that's almost minimizing it.

“I think the way that he's able to communicate the play call in the huddle, but then also any of the added little points, the way he's able to utilize cadence, the way he's able to use our audible system because of his ownership. It's tremendously valuable. I don't know that you could really put a measure on it, but man, is it damn important to me. And it's important to his teammates. I think you can't say enough about what you do to elevate people around you.”

And those are the kinds of things that will allow Stafford to overcome the Falcons’ defense. The Falcons have nine sacks over their last three games with a pick in each contest. However, they will have to commit so much to the run that Stafford will have multiple opportunities to dice them up with play-action passes.

Rams WR Puka Nacua will get 110-plus yards

The reception total might not be off the charts, but Nacua should get chunk-yardage plays when Stafford targets him.

Nacua probably didn’t do himself any favors by calling out the referees recently. Stafford said he needs to be careful in that regard, according to the Let’s Go! Podcast via bleacherreport.com.

“He's an outstanding football player. He plays at an unbelievable clip for our team. Like I said, there's learning opportunities for him all over the place,” Stafford said. “He's a young kid, he's trying to figure it out. [And] he's got a lot of opportunities to have his voice be heard. We gotta do as good a job as we possibly can, making sure that whatever comes out is a positive thing.

“He's got this unbelievable platform to go be this great leader for, not only our team, but for kids out there and people all over the United States that love this game and love him as a fan. That's the biggest learning opportunity for him: ‘Hey, what you say can have such a positive impact on our team, on the people around you, the people that care about you, and also fans out there all across the country.”

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will get 120-plus total yards

This game could turn into a 30-point shootout. And Robinson should give trouble to the Rams’ middle-of-the-pack defense.

The Rams will need to commit resources to stop Drake London and the newly revitalized Kyle Pitts Sr. That will leave lanes and check-downs open for Robinson.

Still, McVay said he knows what his team will face against the talented running back, according to theramswire.com.

“He’s unbelievable. It's a tremendous impact, and you have to be aware of him,” McVay said. “They have great skill (players) everywhere. Kirk (Cousins) does a great job running the show. Bijan is so unique. He’s very similar to Jahmyr Gibbs. They can beat you in a variety of ways. Every time they touch the football, they're a threat to score. He has such great field contact balance, spatial awareness, explosion. You name a trait that's desirable for a running back. This guy is checking the box.

“Oh, and by the way, you do the same thing for a receiver. He checks those boxes, too. He's special. I have a ton of respect. I've obviously watched him closely just because of the relationship you have with a lot of coaches on that staff.”

But who will win the game? We're going to stick with the Rams. Prediction: Rams 34, Falcons 28.